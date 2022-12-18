A former rugby player turned island farmer has vowed to continue fundraising in memory of his friend and ex-teammate Doddie Weir.



Rob Wainwright now spends his days on his farm on the island of Coll and as a volunteer firefighter but three years ago, Wainwright founded Doddie Aid.

The mass participation event has raised around £2m for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with the Foundation itself ploughing around £8m into Motor Neurone Disease research in the last five years.

Read more: Glasgow warm hubs open their doors as cost of living crisis bites

And as friends and family prepare to gather for a memorial service in Melrose on Monday for Weir who died at the age last month at the age of 52, Wainwright says he will continue to help find a cure for MND.

Doddie Weir and Rob Wainwright: Happy times as the pals fundraise together (Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service)

The memorial service will be held at Melrose Parish Church, next to the Greenyards ground where Weir played for several years and will be screened live around the world on the Scottish Rugby website.

The former Scottish rugby captain, British and Irish Lion and Weir remained close after their days on the field finished.

Wainwright said: “We are going through a period of sadness, but Doddie would not want us moping about. He would want us getting on with it – fundraising and trying to find a cure - and that’s what we will do.”

He added: “It’s a huge legacy and it’s for nothing if it doesn’t continue.

“It falls upon us that are left to carry the flame for Doddie and carry on his determination to find breakthroughs in the science and treatment of MND. Doddie may be gone but he is still leading us and driving us onwards.”

Rob Wainwright is now a volunteer firefighter on the island of Coll (Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service)

The last time they saw each other was when Weir made a flying visit to the Island of Coll around two months ago.

“When you play rugby with someone you are bound together by being part of a team. Doddie was a country man, a bit like myself and we shared the same kind of humour. We just hit it off," he added.

“He came up for a visit and it was great to see him. We had lunch at The Coll Hotel and went on a distillery tour at Ardnamurchan. He needed things like that to look forward to. That was the last time I saw him.”

Tributes poured in from all around the world when Weir died which didn't surprise Wainwright.

He said: “He was an extremely warm character, wonderfully friendly, with the perfect blend of humour and compassion. He was just a really good people person, with a really attractive personality that people loved, and he was very giving of his time.

“There was a lot that happened behind the scenes. Doddie was introduced to people who had just been diagnosed with MND. He was able to give them guidance and he in turn got guidance from other people.”

Rob Wainwright with the Coll crew (Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue)

The Coll farmer has been putting plans in place for Doddie Aid. The mass participation event starts on January 1, 2023, and anyone can sign up and set their own challenge and fundraising goals.

Doddie Aid also includes a cycling event where hundreds of cyclists will leave from Cardiff’s Millenium Stadium on Thursday February 9, to arrive at Murrayfield in Edinburgh for the Scotland v Wales Six Nations match on Saturday February 11. The 555 mile cycle will be a continuous ride throughout the 48 hours.

And this year’s event is set to be even more emotional.

He said: “It’s emotional anyway – when you get tired and you’ve been at it for a day and half, you’re running out of energy, haven’t eaten properly.

“This year there’s even more determination, to make it even bigger and channel that love for Doddie now that he has gone. I’ve set myself a target of having 50,000 people signed up to Doddie Aid and to raise £2m for MND research.”

Read more: Govan to Partick bridge: landmark stage of new bridge completed

As well as organising Doddie Aid, Wainwright helps to keep his local Coll community safe as a volunteer on call firefighter – a role he’s held for nearly 20 years. His colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have rallied to submit a cycling team for Doddie Aid.

His fellow volunteer on call firefighters from the island’s fire station will be joining a 13-strong team from the SFRS East and West Dunbartonshire and Argyll and Bute area.

While Wainwright will be cycling as part of a British and Irish Rugby Lions Team.

He said: “I’m wishing luck to the SFRS team. I know they’ve been in training. Winter cycling in February might sound like a stupid thing to do but it’s overcoming these challenges working as a team - it will be a very uplifting experience.”

Doddie Weir died on November 26. A memorial service will be held on Monday. (Image: PA)

Area Commander Joe McKay is SFRS Local Senior Officer for East and West Dunbartonshire, Argyll and Bute. He said: “We’ve seen first-hand the huge amount of effort it takes to organise Doddie Aid and we’re delighted to support Rob’s determination and importantly to support Doddie’s mission to raise money to help find a cure for MND.”

Jill Douglas, CEO, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, said: "We're incredibly appreciative of all that the SFRS do, and to have them joining the Doddie Cup 555 ride is great! The ride is a gruelling challenge, but made easier knowing that each push of a pedal and mile covered takes us closer towards finding a cure to motor neuron disease.”

Wainwright's goal is to keep fundraising to try to help others.

He said: “This is a call to arms. Please get involved, download the app, sign up, encourage people to join and spread the word.

“We have come a long way, but the journey needs to be pushed on. Doddie was defined not by what he did in his glory days on the rugby field, but by how he coped with his ultimate challenge, how he attacked it and the momentum he created to find solutions for MND.

“There’s lots of people out there with MND. Many of them don’t have the platform that Doddie had but he had that platform, and he used it. He had an amazing energy and determination to find a solution to this disease and to help others. He’ll keep pushing us on even though he isn’t here.

“We’ll keep funding research and hopefully there will be a breakthrough that will really make a difference for sufferers of MND. It’s what Doddie would have wanted.”

To get involved go to SFRS Doddie Aid Team from EWDAB