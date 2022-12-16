The chief executive of ScotRail’s holding company is set to quit his post less than a year after the nationalisation of the train operator, Transport Scotland has announced.

Chris Gibb was appointed as head of Scottish Rail Holdings in December last year, with the operator being brought into public hands in the spring.

Mr Gibb will leave the role on March 31 – at the end of a fixed-term contract – but his last working day will be December 29, due to “outstanding annual leave”.

It is not clear why Mr Gibb is stepping down, but current chief financial officer David Lowrie will take on the role until a permanent replacement is found.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Chris Gibb has brought a wealth of rail experience from previous senior positions, and a lifelong rail industry career.

“I am thankful for the fundamental role that he has played in the delivery of ScotRail into public sector ownership.

“I wish Chris well for the future.

“I would like to thank David Lowrie for stepping into the role of chief executive while the recruitment for a permanent chief executive takes place.”