The organisers of Doune the Rabbit Hole 2022 have been accused of an 'insult' to unpaid artists after the company responsible for paying outstanding money went into liquidation.

The Stirling festival ran from July 14 to 17 last year, but it emerged in October that a number of performers had still not been paid.

Organisers blamed "supply chain issues" and assured "signs are very positive this will be resolved soon".

This week though Doune The Rabbit Hole Festival Ltd entered liquidation after suffering “huge financial difficulty”.

Organisers for the 2023 festival have "pledged" to make any outstanding payments, with tickets already on sale for next year's edition.

That has been described as an "insult" by the Scottish Live Events Network, who have urged those in the industry and fans to be careful about working with new organisers Festival Beverage and Property Services Ltd.

A statement said: "Recently Scottish Live Events Network contacted Alan Govan about some of our members outstanding invoices from both this and last year's Doune The Rabbit Hole. In his response Alan assured us that he was intending to pay everybody, that they were just waiting on money being gifted to them and that they were holding off on advertising ticket sales for next year until the invoices for this year were paid. It was very similar to the emails everyone else had with a long list of excuses but no real time scale for making payment.

"We now learn that the company has been liquidated, a new one has sprung up in its place and that early bird tickets are being advertised. BECTU has contacted Alan Govan about this move and is pursuing them for monies owed to members.

"This is quite simply an insult to everyone who is owed money for this event. We would advise anyone who gets the notice of liquidation through to put in a claim, something is always better than nothing.

"We have highlighted DTRH’s failure to pay its debts to Event Scotland, Creative Scotland, and the Scottish Government and are lobbying them to introduce more cohesive standards and communication across the events licensing system and for both Scot Gov and local authorities to be more aware of promoters' financial histories and their ability and willingness to pay their bills before granting them a licence. This proposal has been met with interest and we hope to move forward with this at the start of 2023. We are also lobbying Stirling Council not to grant any further licences to this event until all debts have been paid.

"We will also be speaking to the local councils who gave out the licences this year to a number of events which have not paid their bills and pushing them to be more stringent in their decision making. We will also be putting in objections for any licence application that comes for an organiser who is known for not paying. If anyone has any information which they think might help either now or in the future please get in touch.

"From just two promoters alone over two years we estimate that over a quarter of a million pounds has been removed from the supply chain because of production companies and artists not getting paid. Also a lot of people bought tickets to see bands which they did not get to see because of what we believe to be very shady business practices. It cannot be allowed to continue.

"We would ask all suppliers, production companies, self employed etc. to consider very carefully before working with some of these organisers. If they haven't paid the previous companies they employed then exactly what assurances does anyone have that they would get paid. Make sure you get at least a 50% deposit at time of booking and the rest before the doors open. If they can’t pay you by then it’s very possible they won’t pay you at all. If any members are having problems getting paid, then Bectu has a monies owed service, where they will help chase members unpaid invoices and offer legal advice should it need to go to the small claims court.

"BECTU also operate an “ask first” list for members which identifies Companies that have failed to meet their contractual obligations to members. Members should contact BECTU first for further info if they are offered work by anyone on the Ask First list."

The organisers of Doune the Rabbit Hole 2023 have been contacted for comment.