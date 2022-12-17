First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the SNP will hold a special conference on independence in Edinburgh next year.

The Scottish Government had hoped to hold a second referendum in 2023 and, having been denied the power by Westminster, looked to bring forward a consultive ballot.

That was referred to the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that Holyrood does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on independence.

The First Minister had previously stated that in the event a referendum could not be held, the next Westminster election would be treated as a "de facto" referendum.

She pledged to call a special party conference in the new year to address the question, and on Saturday announced it will be held in Edinburgh on March 19.

Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: "The SNP Special Conference to discuss and decide the way forward to secure independence following UK Supreme Court decision will take place in Edinburgh on 19 March."