EDITH BOWMAN, PRESENTER

Where is it?

I’d say home, but that’s not necessarily a geographical thing; it’s about the people that are there. Going back to Anstruther in Fife is always special.

Why do you go there?

I grew up there but left when I was 18. To be honest, I couldn’t wait to leave as I was bored living there as a teenager. I knew I needed to go and explore and find myself. But I love nothing better than going back to Anstruther now because it totally grounds me.

How often do you go?

Not enough. I did an advert for a rail company earlier this year and they asked where I might take a train. I went to Leuchars and ended up filming in Anstruther with my mum and her swimming crew.

So, any opportunity to get back there I take it, whether it is driving up with the family and the dog or popping over when I’ve got work up in Scotland.

How did you discover it?

Well, I grew up there, but weirdly I feel like I rediscovered it after I’d left. I needed to have time away to appreciate it more. And I think taking my first child Rudy and [her husband] Tom back there, that was kind of a different experience of Anstruther for me. I feel like I rediscovered it.

What’s your favourite memory?

The hotel [run by her parents] is the thing for me because my entire family were there at some point. All of my cousins would be kicking about, whether we were running round the function room using the tablecloths to pull each other round on the dance floor – or waitressing.

Who do you take?

Anyone I can. I’ve taken so many people up to Anstruther. All my mates. We did a whole exodus of people up there one New Year when my brother had his pub in St Monans. There must have been about 20 people – it was amazing.

What do you take?

A jumpsuit that has got a fabric inside which absorbs all the water after a swim. I also use it when going for walks; it is a necessity.

What do you leave behind?

When I go to Anstruther, I leave my worries behind. My shoulders totally drop.

Sum it up in five words.

Family. Sea. Fish and chips.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

Japan and another road trip in Scotland. We did the latter for our holidays last summer and it was extraordinary. I want to get up to Harris to explore.

Edith Bowman presents Hogmanay 2022 on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland, December 31, from 11.30pm