If you look through a list of male celebrities, you'll see a lot of men with receding hairlines that somehow managed to regrow into luscious coiffs. Most likely, you know someone too who kept it to themselves. However, despite the silence, there is no denying the fact that millions of men are undergoing hair transplants.

The most popular cosmetic surgery worldwide for men is hair transplantation. The last ten years have seen tremendous advancements in treatments for androgenetic alopecia, popularly known as male pattern baldness.

Hala Elgmati, MD, a hair transplant surgeon in Glasgow, argues that there is a significant learning deficit since no one wants to talk about the subject.

How does "hair restoration" work?

Do not be intimidated by fearmongers despite the fact that the field of hair operations is very broad. It's not because you wore a hat too much and blocked the flow of blood to your scalp. Genetics are a major issue, and some hair loss might be progressive, which means that waiting won't make it better.

There are many options, but the three main players in hair restoration are follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplant, which involves transferring individual hair follicles from the back of the scalp, and follicular unit transplantation (FUT), which is one of the most invasive.

In this instance, a strip of the scalp's hair and tissue is taken before being transplanted. This may result in scarring. Since only punches with a diameter of 1mm or less are used to remove hairs one at a time from the donor area during direct FUE, it is possible to refer to this procedure as a micro-FUE. A certified specialist performs this minimally invasive extraction exclusively, guaranteeing consistency and superior quality.

Why are guys reluctant to discuss getting hair transplants?

Significant mental health repercussions have been noticed when it comes to hair loss among guys, and many are secretly suffering," says one researcher. "The 'guy's guy' isn't intended to be high-maintenance:" If you care about how you look, you're either feminine, non-masculine, or whatever derogatory term people are using to describe you.

Business manager and stylist Justin Rindt, who underwent two operations, adds that if you do have a treatment, "Don't bring it up at all. Pretend as if nothing ever occurred."

Men aren't expected to feel anything about their appearance or any other aspect of their vulnerability. However, they truly do. "When key components of one's personality and identity are depending on external traits," says Dr. Hala, "Confidence and self-image might concurrently decline. Hair loss frequently accompanies profound concerns about one's self-worth, how they are perceived by others, and their anxiety that something is wrong with them."

Men are discreet about hair transplants because of their masculinity and how they age, especially since hair is frequently associated with virility. Yates says of male beauty standards: "Your virility is just expected, and it's supposed to be genuine and untouched.

"Some guys boast that they don't work out with a better six pack than others. Therefore, I believe that every man secretly believes that they are expected to be charming and intelligent without any assistance."

But it's crucial to offer males the freedom to speak openly about these topics. Moving through the many institutional and cultural hurdles that support the odd idea that men shouldn't be — and never are concerned with — vanity, superficial appearances, or concerns about their appearance is also crucial.

Dr Hala explains that when males are in a desperate situation, they turn to professionals rather than discussing the issue directly. This "may imply bogus before and after photographs, fraudulent claims about expertise, and — in extreme circumstances — medical tourism, when people travel abroad for treatments, in an unregulated, money-driven sector."

According to Dr. Hala, this is rising in nations like Turkey and indicates that men may be risking their lives at "hair mills".

There isn't a "Get Hair Transplants if You Want" Day, but there is a "Bald Is Beautiful" Day. Some transplant recipients mention Jason Statham, The Rock, and Vin Diesel as bald on-screen "hotties," but they admit with amused self-honesty that they lack these celebrities' good looks and the time to bulk up to 300 pounds.

These bald males all fit a particular stereotype of large, buff action stars. To be a man, they don't need hair. Their action star character includes enormous explosions and blockbuster mega-franchises just as much as their baldness.

