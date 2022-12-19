A glazed garden room extension topped off this six year project to modernise a listed property and link the redesigned kitchen to the newly landscaped gardens. By Beverley Brown

Listed buildings are here for the long term, therefore owning one means accepting responsibility for it and ensuring its survival for future generations. But as every owner leaves their mark, some buildings fare better than others.

In the case of a conversion occupying the entire ground floor within a grand B-listed end terraced townhouse in the Glasgow West Conservation Area, the recent addition of a glazed garden room completes a six-year project to upgrade and modernise the historic three-bedroomed property by linking the kitchen to a small but fully enclosed courtyard garden – an extension which, combined with the re-landscaped garden, gives its owners a quiet and tranquil oasis in the heart of the west end. More importantly, it showcases the juxtaposition of old and new in a way that looks effortless, but can only be achieved by absolute precision and a coalition of skills.



The owners first consulted BeSpoke Architects in 2016 to oversee the design and alterations to the existing kitchen space, which was tired and not in keeping with the contemporary upgrade elsewhere in the home. Closing off some external doors using CUPA slate cladding created a better layout for a beautiful Poggenpohl kitchen (supplied and fitted by Bauen Design) incorporating flat-fronted doors in a Smoked Oak veneer and contrasting matt Polar White lacquered finish, paired with Consentino granite worktops, gold-standard Bora induction/extraction hob, integrated oven and Quooker boiling water tap.



Two years later, BeSpoke Architects were appointed on a repeat commission to complete the refurbishment project by designing a glazed garden room extension to allow the kitchen to flow into and maintain a visual link with the garden. At the same time a magnificent Consento island with heavily veined granite top and side panels was added to provide a centrepiece to the dramatic monochrome kitchen. Interestingly, while most extensions are undertaken to gain space, the ultimate purpose here was to complete the owner’s vision for the garden.

There are two philosophical approaches to extending a listed building: do something dramatically different or pay tribute to what is already there. However, there are no hard and fast rules and ultimately an extension will be determined by individual taste, what the owners hope to achieve, and what the local planning and conservation authority will agree to, given the need for both planning permission and listed building consent. Central to success is an experienced architect and structural engineer and as the design in this instance was using slate and sandstone – the building’s original materials – obtaining planning permission was not an issue.



BeSpoke Architects approached Glasgow-based Nest, a leading design and build company renowned for creating high quality homes for discerning clients, be it a new build or an extension. Nest’s managing director Dene Happell worked closely with BeSpoke architect, Emma Ellson, to create a very simple yet uniquely beautiful and timeless extension that respects and pays tribute to the adjoining blonde sandstone Edwardian building, designed in 1907 by architects Burnet, Boston, and Carruthers – and listed for the quality of its Art Nouveau glass, wood panelling, and interior detailing. And then shortly after work started in 2020, the pandemic and ensuing lockdown brought everything to a sudden stop until the go-ahead was later given to resume, which meant the extension ended up taking over a year to complete.

“The site was small and access was restricted, so careful planning and programming was paramount to the success of the project,” explains Dene. “We also had to design and manufacture special plywood boxes to cover and protect the existing kitchen during the project. Simplicity was key and the detailing of the bespoke rooflights was critical to ensure clean lines carried over into the double door entries on either side.

“It was important the new extension flowed seamlessly from the kitchen and a similar palette and sensitive monochrome style features throughout both areas. Careful construction ensured that the angles and pitch of the new roof lined seamlessly with the existing roof, while new internal trusses were manufactured to match the original exposed trusses within the kitchen. These were ‘aged’ on site to provide a rustic edge and installed within the new vaulted ceiling.” As with many of Nest’s projects, where possible materials were recycled or repurposed, including the existing sandstone taken down during demolitions. This was carefully crafted by a stonemason to perfectly match the existing stonework on the kitchen exterior.



Whilst minimal in size, the garden room extension was cleverly designed to incorporate bespoke cabinetry and house a hotel-style coffee station with shelving and drawers; a desk area with drop-down desktop covered in black Forbo desktop linoleum; and a fitted storage cupboard – all with underlighting and visibly concealed by bespoke panelled doors (hinged and pocket style) painstakingly replicated in white painted tulip wood by Billy Davidson, of Independent Furniture and Interiors in Hillington, to complement the scale and original detailing of the Art Nouveau wood panelling within the main house.

Internally, every detail was executed with precision, from the Fired Earth floor tiles and Buster + Punch lighting – maintaining the home’s sharp black and white palette, through to the bespoke built-in storage. As a result, the new contemporary space flows seamlessly from the inside to the outside and vice versa and provides a beautiful backdrop for flowers and plants.

“With openings on both sides and a ribbon of glass all round, it effectively becomes part of the garden, which was re-landscaped on completion to include a pergola and new planting,” says Dene Happell.

“The owners are delighted with the result. This contemporary final addition to their home provides a tranquil haven and offers a changing perspective of the courtyard garden all year round.”



Architect: Bespoke by Emma Ellson Architects bespokeglasgow.co.uk

Contractor: Nest mynest.co.uk