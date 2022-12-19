Music
BBC SSO/Dunk
City Halls, Glasgow
Keith Bruce
four stars
THE MODERN orchestra has to be a versatile machine, and Scotland’s three full-time professional outfits are as adaptable as any, but there are still occasions when a change of gear can seem startling.
Only days after it played a challenging programme of 20th century music under Ilan Volkov, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra donned tinsel beneath the glitter-ball for its regular seasonal Christmas at the Movies concert, with singer and presenter Jamie MacDougall.
The conductor here was Roderick Dunk, whose BBC credits include Radio 2’s Friday Night is Music Night with the BBC Concert Orchestra, and his own arrangements were very much in that style, including a medley from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, from Meet Me in St Louis.
Just as versatile as the instrumentalists, Jamie MacDougall has been a regular in Scottish Opera productions in recent years, will be singing Messiah with the RSNO on January 2, and is one of BBC Scotland’s great assets as a presenter of its Sunday evening radio show Classics Unwrapped as well as of live events with the orchestra.
He was on typically effervescent form on Sunday afternoon, adding twinkle-toed dance steps to Gordon Cree’s arrangement of The Beautiful Briny Sea, from Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and throwing Elvis shapes for The Wonder of You, another Cree arrangement that rescued the somewhat clunky “Tribute to the King” medley that preceded it.
From the same era, but in a very different style, was the tenor’s performance of Nino Rota’s Love Theme from The Godfather, Parla piu piano, which also featured first cello Rudi De Groote, while the Golden Age of Hollywood supplied solo showcases for orchestra leader Laura Samuel (1939’s Intermezzo) and principal trumpet Mark O’Keeffe (Laura from 1944).
More recent films provided the most dramatic orchestral soundtrack music, the first half of the concert opening and closing with John Williams (Star Wars and E.T), while 21st century hits Elf, Pirates of the Caribbean and Chocolat also found a place in the programme.
For his introduction to the beautifully detailed performance of Rachel Portman’s title theme for the last of those, MacDougall had an excellent anecdote about his elderly mother’s ill-disciplined approach to her chocolate advent calendar, which will have resonated with many others beside myself in the sold-out auditorium.
