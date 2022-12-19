A 19-year-old man has died following a road crash on the A93 near to Aboyne.
Police were called to a report of a road crash involving two cars around 8:05am on Monday. Both cars had left the road and went into the River Dee.
Emergency services and Coastguard attended however, the 19-year-old driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf was taken to Raigmore Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.
Sergeant Eoin Maxwell from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash take place, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us. We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.
“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the crash this morning.
“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0568 of 19 December.”
