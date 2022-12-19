This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

At the moment, the crypto community in the UK is experiencing a vast price crash of digital currencies. For example, Bitcoin, as the so-called architect of the crypto industry, plummeted around 65% in price this year. Some analysts forecast its price crash to continue for a while and go even further down below $10,000.

However, this crash was not so unexpected or mind-blowing for crypto investors, as it did occur already in the past. In addition, after each price crash, some people find a way to turn the loss into profit. Therefore, this could be a perfect time for investors to purchase coins that have potential to try and make money when the price of coins goes up again.

Picking the right coin to invest your money in after these crazy downs in the crypto market can seem frightening for people and make them indecisive about which crypto to trust. Therefore, in this article we’ve made a list of our top 7 tokens that we think have the greatest potential for UK investors to buy on the dips.

Our pick of the 7 best crypto tokens to buy in the UK currently

IMPT.io

IMPT, a groundbreaking carbon-offsetting platform, has announced that the listing price of its IMPT token on LBank, Uniswap, and Changelly Pro for December 14th.

The announcement comes just five days before the project's fundraising campaign ended on December 11th. IMPT raised over $16 million in less than two months, making it presale one of the most popular choices in the past few months.

IMPT.io was developed as a blockchain-based platform that helps in offsetting carbon footprints in an easy and secure way.

Users will get sales margin from each purchase they make, and when they reach the necessary amount, they can exchange them for carbon credits. Therefore, each member of society can participate in helping the planet by doing their regular shopping.

The users can either burn their carbon credit tokens to reduce their carbon footprint or keep carbon credit tokens for investment purposes.

This is the first week of IMPT's token going live on multiple CEX/DEX listings. The tokens went live in early morning of December 14th, and they already gained over 200% in value. You can find IMPT tokens on Uniswap, LBank and Changelly Pro, with more listings soon to come.

Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is an excellent trading tool that helps traders make informed decisions.

The D2T token is its native token and will completely power the Dash 2 Trade platform as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Network.

With its innovative strategy builder, traders can create their crypto trading strategy based on Dash 2 Trade metrics. Additionally, they can check whether their strategies are profitable.

Dash 2 Trade will host several social trading features for D2T token holders, and trading competitions will feature a weekly prediction challenge. Additionally, insights from the predictions will be available to D2T users, and the competition winner will receive a D2T reward.

The D2T crypto project is still in the presale and has raised more than $6 million USDT.

RobotEra

RobotEra is building a sandbox-like planet-rebuilding metaverse. You have freedom to create everything you can imagine and start a new era with other robots.

Their goal is to provide players with a powerful metaverse platform that integrates entertainment, creation, exploration, and interaction.

On Taro, players can not only experience interesting gameplay such as mining, exploration, creation, and battle, but also obtain considerable income through various means such as cultivating sacred trees, selling NFTs, advertising, staking tokens, etc.

Calvaria

Calvaria is a crypto card-based game where players can compete using different types of cards.

Your main goal as a player is to outwit and win against your opponent by assembling the right combination of cards, using your units abilities at opportune times in conjunction with positioning and utilizing upgrades.

The game is designed so that each player can own the in-game resources, either through playing or investing in the game's ecosystem. All of this is enabled by blockchain technology, which gives players true digital ownership.

The presale is active, and Calvaria crypto project has already passed $1,8 million USDT in raised funds.

Trust Wallet

Let’s start with Trust Wallet that has been on a tear since CZ’s Tweet. After the tweet, its price got additional +39% and the trading volume pumped a staggering +159% as well.

TWT has been one of the greatest gainers over the past weeks and has been performing contrary to the rest of the market, which is still being battered by the FTX crash.

TWT market cap is also rising; As the price continues to gain, it is likely that TWT will continue to rise in the market cap ranks.

Decred

Decred is a cryptocurrency with a strong focus on community input and sustainable funding for development.

It uses a hybrid PoW and PoS mining system to ensure that a small group of people can’t dominate the flow of transactions without the input of the whole community.

However, without a strong network effect, Decred (DCR) will probably lose value and are also facing competition from other projects with much better privacy.

Cardano

The recent FTX conflict had no impact on ADA’s price, because the token was not listed on the exchange platform. As a result, experts have a strong forecast for this crypto.

Furthermore, Cardano has seen an increase in the number of wallets, up to 3,690,261.

Cardano has an ongoing network development for the blockchain, called Lace. It is regarded as a viable competitor to Ethereum and the network will most likely have one billion users following the Lace's launch.

Conclusion

For those who simply suffer in crypto trading and experience mainly losses, the whole process can be simplified by using trustworthy and effective tools. For example, you may get into the crypto world without knowing much about it and how things work, so in order to trade and have a higher ROI, you should definitely point your attention towards Dash 2 Trade.

Dash 2 Trade is a sophisticated trading and analytics tool that helps you make highly better decisions in trading and it grabbed attention from many traders since its presale start.

If you are more of a gamer and like investing in crypto game projects, then you may enjoy Calvaria and RobotEra more. Both of these projects have a similar story behind it, since they are metaverse games in which you can share your inspiration with other players, buy and sell in-game resources and earn money, as well.

Lastly, don’t forget the IMPT project. Jump in to save the planet by doing regular shopping and reduce your carbon footprint.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.