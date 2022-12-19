Doddie Weir’s wife has expressed her gratitude for the “overwhelming” support her family received ahead of the former Scotland international and charity fundraiser’s memorial service.

Hundreds of people from the world of rugby union and beyond gathered at Melrose Parish Church, which overlooks the Borders town’s rugby club, where Weir won three Scottish titles in the early 1990s.

Weir died aged 52 last month following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease.

In a statement, Kathy Weir said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been so incredibly supportive over the last two weeks.

“As a family, we have been overwhelmed by the many messages we have received from all over the world. They have brought great comfort to me and the boys.

“We really appreciate people taking the time to share their own memories of Doddie and let us know we are in their thoughts.

“The Memorial Service will give those attending a chance to pay their respects and come together in Doddie’s name.

“We understand not everyone will be able to make it, particularly given the time of year, but we know you’re all thinking of us.”

The eulogy was delivered by Weir’s former Melrose and Scotland team-mate Carl Hogg, who paid tribute to his close friend’s selfless determination to raise money and awareness to advance the cause of battling MND.

Hogg said: “Doddie had an amazing life, it was action-packed, full of fun, lots of adventure and lots of love.

“It’s been very emotional reading all the tributes and his campaigning for MND. Yet that’s only six years of an incredible life. As well all know, motor neurone disease didn’t define Doddie. It was just the last chapter and challenge he faced.

“He never questioned why but instead felt the responsibility to make a difference. He considered himself fortunate to have the love and support of his family friends. He used to say: ‘What about Mrs Smith in the tenement flat who isn’t as lucky as me?'”

Former Scotland captain Rob Wainwright spoke of about his time in the national team with Weir while another international colleague, John Jeffrey, talked about his campaigning and fundraising.

A poem was read by Weir’s three sons, Hamish, Angus and Ben. It was entitled Requiem for Doddie (The Mad Giraffe) and written by Timmy Douglas.

Former Scotland players including Rob Wainwright, Gavin Hastings, Kenny Logan and Kelly Brown were present, alongside current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and predecessors including Sir Ian McGeechan.

Former England internationals Bill Beaumont, Martin Johnson and Rob Andrew also attended.

Weir, who played for Newcastle and Borders Reivers after turning professional, helped raise more than £8million for research into MND through his charity, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Attendees were asked to wear Tartan in tribute to the 6ft 6in former farmer, who helped design his own pattern for his charity.

An array of colours were on show with mourners wearing the likes of Tartan scarves, shawls, trousers, kilts and suits.