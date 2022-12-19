Police in Glasgow are appealing for information following a serious assault outside a hotel on William Street.

The incident took place outside the front entrance of the Hilton Hotel around 1am on Monday.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was attacked whilst waiting for a taxi outside the hotel. He was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as three white men, one of whom was around 5ft 8 and skinny build, and one white woman, with long brown hair.

Detective Constable Larissa Cooper, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We are aware that the area was busy around the time of the attack, with people leaving a Christmas function at the hotel.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information to please come forward. You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0361 of 19 December. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”