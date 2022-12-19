A large fire has broken out in Glasgow city centre.

Emergency crews were called to the Q-Park Sauchiehall Street around 6pm this evening.

Scottish Fire & Rescue Service personnel cordoned off a section of Bath Street to traffic near the junction with Wellington Street.

Eyewitnesses spotted smoke billowing from the car park (Image: Newsquest)

Two fire engines have been mobilised to the scene.

Eyewitnesses report seeing smoke billowing from the car park.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were called to reports of a car on fire within the car park.

They remain in attendance.