THREE cheers for Mark Smith's article regarding the state of local government in Scotland ("Can someone stand up for our cash-strapped councils?", The Herald, December 19). It reflected what has been apparent for many years – that a double-devolution revolution is needed: local councils need more powers so that they can provide better and more responsive services to their citizens.

Moreover, they also need better financial arrangements – there are plenty of options, from the long-promised but just as long-overdue reform of local property taxes to the reversal of Michael Forsyth's nationalisation of non-domestic rates. All of these could be done by the Scottish Government in short order, if the political will were there to do so, which sadly it never has been – it has always been clear that all parties at Holyrood see councils as part of the problem rather than of the solution.

Moreover, in highlighting the problems of Glasgow City Council, Mr Smith ignores a vital issue: that of the city council's boundaries. Unlike Edinburgh and equivalent cities in England such as Newcastle and Manchester, Glasgow's boundaries are tightly drawn to exclude its affluent contiguous suburbs such as Bearsden and Clarkston.

As a result, Glasgow's local taxation base has been chronically under-resourced and has lacked the structural capacity to redistribute resources from the richest to the least well-off. Although this was mitigated to some extent in the days of Strathclyde Region, no measures were put in place to replace that mechanism in John Major's ignorant and prejudiced reorganisation of the mid-1990s. A short-term solution might be for the Scottish Government to set a Greater Glasgow Precept for the surrounding councils on both the council tax and non-domestic rates, although a much better longer-term aim would be to include those areas in a strategic Greater Glasgow Council funded by a regional income tax, working with smaller burgh councils funded by local property taxes and service charges to provide local services for local communities.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow

Time to pass a Wightman bill

IT is indicative of the sad state of devolved government at Holyrood that it requires a Herald article to raise the lack of support for local councils in Scotland from the centralised administration in Edinburgh. The recommendation by Mark Smith that "Westminster should ensure that a major proportion of the Barnett formula is passed to councils on a no-strings-attached basis" would be a major step in implementing the draft bill proposed by Andy Wightman, on behalf of the Green Party, to devolve increased legal powers and financial controls out of Edinburgh.

It is a blot on Holyrood that, prior to the 2021 election, every political party had pledged to implement the bill yet, once more, after the election our MSPs broke their promises to the people of Scotland by dumping the draft bill into the nearest dustbin. What is sad is that the Green Party has refused to drive the bill through Holyrood with the majority support of the other opposition parties.

The Greens should honour their pledge and get the Wightman bill passed into law on an urgent basis – the people of Scotland deserve no less.

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas

Tourist tax is only fair

I HAVE followed with some interest the debate highlighted in your paper re the possible imposition of a tourist tax. As an American who travels regularly, albeit on a budget, I can say unequivocally that a modest per-night tourist tax commensurate with what I have encountered elsewhere throughout the world would in no way dissuade me from visiting Scotland.

In my view it's only fair that those of us who add to the wear and tear on your local infrastructure and public service costs should help financially support them. More to the point, it would not bother me in the least if residents of the UK were excluded from the tax (versus foreigners).

You have much to be proud of in Scotland and you don't have anything to apologise for if you decide to impose a tourist tax on those of us who are lucky enough to have a chance to visit your wonderful country.

Mark Johnson, Dallas, Texas

Compare and contrast

YOU published a photo of P&O’s new 185,000-tonne cruise ship, Arvia, arriving in Southampton ahead of her maiden voyage on Friday ("It’s a gas for cruise ship", The Herald, December 19).

The Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany commenced construction of this ship on February 21, 2021.

Meanwhile in Port Glasgow, construction of the 7,040-tonne MV Glen Sannox continues, with the latest estimate being that she will enter service in May 2023. Construction started on February 17, 2016.

Further comment is superfluous.

George Rennie, Inverness

World Cup final was pathetic

THE best World Cup Final ever ("The perfect 10 reigns supreme after decider for the ages", Herald Sport, December 19)? Is it just me, or did no one else see the pathetic play-acting, the feigning of injury, the shirt-pulling, the grappling, the falling without contact, all the attempts to fool the referee, who, for the most part, fortunately, was having none of it?

Or is this just professional football? Glad I prefer rugby.

John NE Rankin, Bridge of Allan

Physical discomfort

LOOKING for cheer amidst the festive doom, I was interested in the mention of physical shops in Kristy Dorsey's report ("Shoppers balk as inflation hits retail sales", The Herald, December 17). I can imagine the look on my good lady's face when I announce that I am going down to the physical shops.

Recently, a football commentator told viewers, following a tackle, that a player had landed on the floor. What happened to the good old ground?

American comedian Bo Burnham's album "Words, Words, Words" comes to mind.

David Miller, Milngavie

Healthy outlook

I NOTE the report which claims that surviving the Black Death came at a high price for modern-day Britons who are now susceptible to diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s ("Surviving plague has modern day costs", The Herald, December 19).

On the plus side, I guess we’re all here today because our ancestors did survive the Black Death.

Always look on the bright side.

R Russell Smith, Largs

