A major landslip has caused serious disruption for road and rail users in Argyll.

The landslip, near the Falls of Cruachan, has brought some 40 to 50 tonnes of debris onto the railway and further debris and boulders onto the road below.

The movement has blocked the railway on the Oban branch of the West Highland Line between Falls of Cruachan and Dalmally and forced the closure of the A85 in both directions between Bridge of Awe and Lochawe.

Rail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban have been cancelled as a result, with services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig also subject to delay or revision.

Network Rail Scotland confirmed that specialist earthworks engineers will be on site at first light on Tuesday to assess the damage and plan what repairs are needed.

We’ve confirmed that the railway is blocked by a landslip near the Falls of Cruachan. Specialist earthworks engineers will be on site at first light tomorrow to assess the damage and plan what repairs are needed. @ScotRail pic.twitter.com/JPmOQfPdMe — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 19, 2022

Traffic Scotland said that the A85 will remain closed overnight, with a full safety inspection taking place on Tuesday morning.

An 84-mile diversion is currently in place for motorists as a result of the road closure.

BEAR Scotland’s emergency team are on site to assist and are liaising with Network Rail as to the cause of the landslide.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Operating Company Representative, said: “Safety is our top priority, and until a full assessment is undertaken in daylight, it is not considered safe to work in the area or for the road to be used.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we’re doing everything we can alongside our partners in Police Scotland and Network Rail to address the situation as quickly and safely as we can.

“Road users should also check Traffic Scotland for the latest information.”