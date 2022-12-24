What’s the story?
Remote control wars.
Gulp. Sounds ominous?
Indeed. Nothing epitomises the festive season more than squabbling with loved ones over what to watch on telly.
It always starts out jolly enough with everyone eagerly circling their preferences in the TV listings using a red felt tip pen.
Then comes the inevitable scheduling clashes when one faction wants to enjoy a romcom about a successful career gal returning from the big city to help out on her family’s ailing Christmas tree farm, while another is insisting that Die Hard gets its annual airing.
Is Die Hard a Christmas film?
Don’t start. Now is not the time.
Fair enough. Your next gripe?
I was getting to that. The perils and pitfalls of communal viewing.
How so?
No matter whether you are 14 or 64, there are few things more torturous and ick-inducing than a steamy sex scene unfolding on TV as your parents sit alongside you on the sofa.
Best to avoid Lady Chatterley's Lover on Netflix (although the 2022 incarnation is arguably tamer than previous versions).
Don’t you have more than one telly?
Affirmative. But we spend the rest of the year watching TV in separate rooms.
Is there a solution?
Steal the cheeseboard. Decamp to the garden shed. Listen to the radio in solitude.
