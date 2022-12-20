This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

The crisis in the crypto market has been well-publicised, but UK investors might be able to buy these 8 crypto assets at all-time lows. After the bankruptcy of one of the most popular crypto exchanges, FTX, things in the crypto market have changed. Genesis Trading withdrew its $2.8 million crypto lending to save the platform, while BlockFi is already preparing for bankruptcy.

Investors are afraid of the loss and looking for sustainable, alternative coins to invest in. It might be a moment to consider buying new and already potential coins. Some of them have shown impressive potential, potentially presenting stability in the long term.

Due to falls in value, investors will wait before the values of the cryptos return. Until that happens, investors could consider four great new rising stars on the market. Dash 2 Trade is an analysis platform with data for traders. There are two games, Calvaria, a battle card game, and RobotEra, the game where you can create your own world of robots. IMPT is an eco-friendly crypto with high potential to double your investment in a short time. Let’s see why they are an investment worth considering...

UK investors can buy these 8 crypto assets at all-time lows

UK investors can buy several crypto assets at all-time lows with the hope of a good return in future. You can choose between gaming, saving the planet, or getting information about trading.

Dash 2 Trade – an analytics platform for investors RobotEra – the world of robots Calvaria – battle card game for beginners IMPT – invest smartly and with care XRP – the token with the bright position Cardano – a notable currency to consider SushiSwap – the token for actual investors Aave – invest in trading options with good return

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is a currency that UK investors can buy at all-time lows this week. It is an analytics platform for crypto traders with in-depth market insights. Thanks to the genuinely made platform, investors will have assets to signals, metrics, and social trading tools.

The platforms have different entry prices, depending on the tier you choose. The basic model is free, but after you learn to get information, you can go to the second one for 300 tokens per month or even 1.000 tokens if you join the premium platform with confidential information and data.

>> Buy Dash 2 Trade Now <<

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a world where you will become a robot, too, in a specially created sandbox-like planet rebuilt on the metaverse. As a player, you will develop the land with your creation, like theme parks, museums, concerts, and more.

All you create and sell there, you can share, operate, explore, and trade with other NFT communities. You can create your own spaces, rewards, and editing buttons and earn through the process.

>> Buy RobotEra Now <<

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is, among other games, one of the most exciting models for newbies and experienced card game players. The main goal is to connect the natural world and gaming platforms, accelerating crypto's impact on players. The gamers will be able to compete in the Web2 gaming market on one of the two versions of the game.

One of the reasons why UK investors can buy one of these these 8 crypto assets at all-time lows is its exciting platform. You can learn how to play as a beginner, non-crypto user, or gamer at the first option. You can easily switch to the second, play-to-earn platform, accessible without constraining barriers. Here the player can use tokens, NFTs, skins, potions, etc.

>> Buy Calvaria Now <<

IMPT

The IMPT project has made a huge splash with its initial listing. The project had a successful presale, completed ahead of its scheduled date. This project is extremely important for the crypto market as a whole, but it could be especially valuable to early investors since we can expect a price increase in the days ahead.

The currency is as popular as its potential, which you can see from the first numbers and earnings. IMPT raised incredible $20 million during the presale that is now done. You can find IMPT tokens on LBank now.

XRP

As a native cryptocurrency of Ripple, XRP represents a faster transacting model of successful payment protocol that uses blockchain technology. Designed to facilitate international transfers and support hundreds of financial institutions that use this technology, Ripple was very successful in the past.

Cardano

It is hard to imagine a crypto scene without Cardano, a notably important proof-of-stake currency and practical investing model. The method expedites transaction time and decreases energy usage, so the environmental impact is lower than on other currencies. It enables smart contracts and decentralized applications powered by ADA, its native token. The coin is relatively stable, and the price sustainably grows.

SushiSwap

As one of the most poised for a big run on the AMM, SushiSwap represents a stable and safe coin to invest in. Trading on AMM, a decentralized exchange that runs on the smart contract, is why UK investors can buy one of these 8 crypto assets at all-time lows along with it. The platform's growth started in 2021 and collected numerous currencies for competitive rates. You can choose among many blockchains and consider it one of the best options for staking crypto.

Aave

It is one of the most popular user-friendly lending protocols. Depositing currency to Aave, you receive payments for lending your funds. Borrowers can switch from fixed to variable interest rates and vice versa. This token folder is owned by governance, so you can vote on the protocol's future and get discounts when using Aave services.

Conclusions

When cryptos are at their lowest limits, you could consider trying to use the situation to your advantage. There are four interesting tokens to consider. IMPT is an eco-friendly token as an answer to the high demands for protecting the environment. Dash 2 Trade is a smart analytics platform created by experienced developers and traders.

You can play games and earn through them with Calvaria, as one of the most innovative card games, made for both beginners and experienced gamers and investors. Finally, there is RobotEra, the planet of robots and a fantastic metaverse adventure with the potential to return your investment.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald