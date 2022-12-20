People in Glasgow have been urged to only attend A&E with 'urgent or life-threatening' conditions amid unprecedented demand on emergency services.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said a spike in emergency department attendances over the last few days has resulted in increased pressure within their emergency departments during an already challenging period.

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “We understand there may have been in increase in A&E attendances following the bad weather over the last week but we would ask patients to seek out the most appropriate treatment service for your needs.

READ MORE: Yousaf under pressure as patients face 'Christmas chaos' in A&E

“If you have had a slip on the ice you can call NHS24 first to ensure any visit to A&E is essential. The NHS24 team may transfer your to our Virtual A&E nurses who can provide advice over the phone or schedule an appointment at a Minor Injuries Unit.

“We apologise to any patients who have had to wait longer for emergency care as our hospitals are currently facing significant pressures.

“Our staff are working relentlessly to ensure patients receive the best care possible and an alternative service to A&E may be the best option for your condition.

“Patients can utilise local pharmacies, GPs, NHS Inform and the virtual A&E service that may result in being treated faster than at A&E and helps ring-fence A&E for those with life-threatening injuries and very urgent illnesses.

“I would like to thank the members of staff across our NHS board for their continual hard work as well as members of the public for their understanding around the potential longer wait times to be treated at our A&E departments.”