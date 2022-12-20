People in Glasgow have been urged to only attend A&E with 'urgent or life-threatening' conditions amid unprecedented demand on emergency services.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said a spike in emergency department attendances over the last few days has resulted in increased pressure within their emergency departments during an already challenging period.
Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “We understand there may have been in increase in A&E attendances following the bad weather over the last week but we would ask patients to seek out the most appropriate treatment service for your needs.
READ MORE: Yousaf under pressure as patients face 'Christmas chaos' in A&E
“If you have had a slip on the ice you can call NHS24 first to ensure any visit to A&E is essential. The NHS24 team may transfer your to our Virtual A&E nurses who can provide advice over the phone or schedule an appointment at a Minor Injuries Unit.
“We apologise to any patients who have had to wait longer for emergency care as our hospitals are currently facing significant pressures.
“Our staff are working relentlessly to ensure patients receive the best care possible and an alternative service to A&E may be the best option for your condition.
“Patients can utilise local pharmacies, GPs, NHS Inform and the virtual A&E service that may result in being treated faster than at A&E and helps ring-fence A&E for those with life-threatening injuries and very urgent illnesses.
“I would like to thank the members of staff across our NHS board for their continual hard work as well as members of the public for their understanding around the potential longer wait times to be treated at our A&E departments.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel