IF ever there was a time when the royal rift between the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex could have been mended it would have been upon the death of their beloved grandmother.

As we had witnessed in April 2021 after the Duke of Edinburgh died, the brothers, who had once appeared to be so close, came together and walked behind Prince Philip coffin’s for the funeral at St George’s Chapel where the image of a solitary queen struck a chord with anyone who had lost a loved one particular during the pandemic.

Just 17 months later, Prince Harry was among the senior royals who flew to Balmoral as news of the Queen’s ailing health broke, but it is believed he never made it in time before the Queen died. Initial reports said the Duchess of Sussex was travelling with her husband, but a further statement said she would remain in London.

Despite reports of book deals and at the time the much-anticipated Netflix documentary, which aired this month, the Queen’s death seemed to be a potential period where there could be a turning point. And in his first speech to the nation, King Charles III instantly reached out to Prince Harry.

After acknowledging the new roles of Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, the King went on to say: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips and the Duke of Gloucester follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service

In the immediate days following the Queen’s death, it seemed that perhaps the couples had been reunited in grief. Indeed the fab four, as they were once known, put on a show of unity when they emerged from the gates of Windsor Castle on the Saturday evening for a walkabout and to greet well-wishers who had gathered and viewed messages on floral tributes.

And what would be a painful memory for the brothers, who at the ages of 12 and 15 walked behind their mother, Diana Princess of Wales’ coffin, they joined their father, aunt and uncles to walk in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin as she made her last journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she had been lying and once again on the day of the funeral Westminster Abbey. While the Windsor wives, the new Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Meghan joined their husbands in Westminster Abbey.

Could this be the breakthrough that would reunite the family at its greatest time of sorrow? Possibly not as just a day after the funeral and their official period of mourning ended, the couple flew back to the US.

And with not even 100 days since the Queen’s death, the content of the controversial Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan aired and it painted a picture of an even deeper rift and hurt than had previously been feared. Details of the mood and conversations at the so-called Sandringham Summit in 2020 were shared by Harry on the series. The final three episodes of the explosive series saw Harry make damaging claims against his brother.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir, which is expected to lay bare his life as a royal. Called Spare, a reference to the phrase "the heir and the spare", the book will be released on January 10.

The duke said that following a tense Sandringham summit, Kensington Palace had "lied to protect my brother", when it issued a joint statement in both their names without his permission denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.

While Buckingham Palace reserved comment on the series and trailers, they weren’t entirely silent just more visual. Just days before the final three episodes aired, an image was released which spoke volumes. The Wales’ revealed their family Christmas card showing them hand-in-hand with their children in the countryside.

Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Catherine are pictured walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a sunny day in Norfolk.

And when the final episodes were shown, for the Royal Family it was a case of doing what they have always done ‘getting on with the job.’

The Royal Family united at a Christmas concert the Princess of Wales was hosting at Westminster Abbey in London.

The special Christmas service is dedicated to the late Queen, and will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK.

Prince William, King Charles, Camilla, The Queen Consort, and other members of the Royal Family showed their support by attending.

If olive branches have been extended to the Sussex's while their PR machine seems to gather speed, it remains to be seen whether or not they will take their place at the first coronation of a British monarch for 70 years next May.