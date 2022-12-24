Artful, Callendar House, Falkirk, until January 15

Callendar House’s winter exhibition is a mixture of arts and crafts that bring humour and colour to light up the dark days and nights of winter. The work of 25 artists is on show (and for sale), including painters Lesley Banks and Lesley Anne Derks, jewellers Caroline Brogden and Michele Daykin and ceramicists Ceri White and Sarah Koetsier. We particularly like Heike MacIntyre’s linocuts and Karen Risby’s ceramics. Oh, and if you hurry, violinist Marie Fielding is playing at the exhibition today at 11am. Callendar House closes early today and reopens on Tuesday. Visit falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/artful

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Edinburgh, Tuesday to Saturday; Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, Tuesday to Saturday

The Stand comedy clubs in both Glasgow and Edinburgh are doing Trojan work this festive season filling up the empty nights between Christmas and Hogmanay with an ever-revolving roster of Scottish comedians. In Glasgow, Billy Kirkwood is the host as the likes of Liam Farrelly, Gary Little and Jo Caufield, below, tread the boards. Meanwhile over in Edinburgh Vladimir McTavish, Susie McCabe, and Jay Lafferty all pitch in at some point, with Mark Nelson headlining on Hogmanay.

Corsage, DCA Dundee and Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, from Tuesday

Cold nights are made for costume dramas. And Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s retelling of a year in the life of the Hapsburg Empress Elizabeth arrives garlanded in good reviews, especially for Vicky Krieps’s portrayal of the Empress, a woman who is living in luxurious servitude, but is also something of a narcissist.

Expect corsets, aristocratic froideur and some impressive image-making.

Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, The Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Friday

See out the old year with the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra’s annual Hogmanay celebration. An evening of jigs, reels and the odd slow air to get you through the last night of 2022. We imagine there will be many opportunities to tap your feet and throw in the odd cheer to proceedings.

Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, 02 Academy, Glasgow, Wednesday

A chance to shake off the seasonal sloth as 6 Music DJ Craig Charles spins the wheels of steel with a selection of tunes likely to get you up on the dance floor. Don’t stop moving, people (actually, we’re not sure he’ll have any S Club 7 in his record bag, but doesn’t hurt to ask).

Bad Manners, La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, Friday

Ageing rude boys (and girls) assemble. Bad Manners front man Buster Bloodvessel remains a force of nature and the band still offers up a noisy good time for anyone who wants to sing along to Lorraine and Lip Up Fatty. Skanking is probably compulsory.