Artful, Callendar House, Falkirk, until January 15
Callendar House’s winter exhibition is a mixture of arts and crafts that bring humour and colour to light up the dark days and nights of winter. The work of 25 artists is on show (and for sale), including painters Lesley Banks and Lesley Anne Derks, jewellers Caroline Brogden and Michele Daykin and ceramicists Ceri White and Sarah Koetsier. We particularly like Heike MacIntyre’s linocuts and Karen Risby’s ceramics. Oh, and if you hurry, violinist Marie Fielding is playing at the exhibition today at 11am. Callendar House closes early today and reopens on Tuesday. Visit falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/artful
The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Edinburgh, Tuesday to Saturday; Hogmanay Specials, The Stand Comedy Club, Glasgow, Tuesday to Saturday
The Stand comedy clubs in both Glasgow and Edinburgh are doing Trojan work this festive season filling up the empty nights between Christmas and Hogmanay with an ever-revolving roster of Scottish comedians. In Glasgow, Billy Kirkwood is the host as the likes of Liam Farrelly, Gary Little and Jo Caufield, below, tread the boards. Meanwhile over in Edinburgh Vladimir McTavish, Susie McCabe, and Jay Lafferty all pitch in at some point, with Mark Nelson headlining on Hogmanay.
Corsage, DCA Dundee and Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, from Tuesday
Cold nights are made for costume dramas. And Austrian director Marie Kreutzer’s retelling of a year in the life of the Hapsburg Empress Elizabeth arrives garlanded in good reviews, especially for Vicky Krieps’s portrayal of the Empress, a woman who is living in luxurious servitude, but is also something of a narcissist.
Expect corsets, aristocratic froideur and some impressive image-making.
Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, The Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Friday
See out the old year with the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra’s annual Hogmanay celebration. An evening of jigs, reels and the odd slow air to get you through the last night of 2022. We imagine there will be many opportunities to tap your feet and throw in the odd cheer to proceedings.
Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club, 02 Academy, Glasgow, Wednesday
A chance to shake off the seasonal sloth as 6 Music DJ Craig Charles spins the wheels of steel with a selection of tunes likely to get you up on the dance floor. Don’t stop moving, people (actually, we’re not sure he’ll have any S Club 7 in his record bag, but doesn’t hurt to ask).
Bad Manners, La Belle Angele, Edinburgh, Friday
Ageing rude boys (and girls) assemble. Bad Manners front man Buster Bloodvessel remains a force of nature and the band still offers up a noisy good time for anyone who wants to sing along to Lorraine and Lip Up Fatty. Skanking is probably compulsory.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here