EVERY Christmas yields its fair share of useless little gifts – cheery novelty items that raise a polite smile before quietly but ruthlessly being discarded.

Forty years ago, in 1982, the Glasgow Herald thoughtfully curated a handy list of such disposable presents.

Among them: a dishwasher for £1.85 (catch: it was a mere dishcloth, attached to an electrical plug); the 1983 Sex Maniac’s Diary (£3.25 and “guaranteed to shock even the most broad-minded”), an Irish mug with – yes – the handle on the inside, and a 95p rhubarb Biro – a life-size stick of rhubarb made from plastic encompassing a pen. Unfortunately, it failed to work.

The two Herald writers who researched the list – Ann Shaw and Molly Kelly – went to the unusual length of saying that any “desperate souls” who wanted details of stockists should ring the main office – the number was supplied – and ask for Women’s Herald.

History doesn’t record, however, whether anyone actually phoned up.

The year had been dominated for months by the Falklands war. The Hillhead by-election in March had resulted in a sensational win for Roy Jenkins’s Social Democratic Party. Pope John Paul II had made a historic visit to the UK.

Alec McCowen (Image: free)

Channel 4 was launched in November. One Michael Fagan broke into the Queen’s bedroom. Charles and Di became parents to William. Russell Grant, the Evening Times’s astrologer, predicted further sexual shenanigans in 1983 and 1984 by Prince Andrew, on the heels of his relationship with Koo Stark.

Channel 4’s first Christmas, in fact, included a four-hour raid on ITV’s archives, to be screened on December 27. It included the police thriller Dragnet, the classic rock show Oh Boy, a series of Buster Keaton short films, a Ted Willis play from the Armchair Theatre season, and the old Marx Brothers film, A Night at the Opera.

BBC1’s Christmas Day schedule offered a Two Ronnies festive special, Paul Daniels, Last of the Summer Wine, Perry Como in Paris, and Jim’ll Fix It. Horizon, on BBC2, looked at the history of the space race; STV called on Ted Rogers’s 3-2-1, Christmas Game for a Laugh, Bruce Forsyth’s Play Your Cards Right, Chas & Dave, and Cleo Laine and John Dankworth.

Over on C4, there was an omnibus edition of Brookside, and a near-three-hour-long special in which Alec McCowen recited the entire Gospel according to St Mark without a text – as much a prodigious feat of memory, it was declared in the TV listings, as an act of faith.

The Herald’s esteemed Entertainments Writer, Andrew Young, came up with a survival guide to four days of festive television-watching. Avoid programmes like Christmas With Terry and June, he advised. Much too stodge so early in the marathon – it was, after all, being screened on Christmas Eve.

“And, for the same reason, avoid taking too much Disney, unless you (a) have the constitution of a kid, or (b) are a kid, reading this at an advanced level.”

The Stanley Baxter Hour (STV, Christmas Eve), on the other hand, should not be ignored, “because you can always be guaranteed a certain quality of work from Stanley”. McCowen’s Channel 4 Gospel, meanwhile, was in Andrew’s opinion a virtuoso performance of acting and memory.

Goldbergs department store, Glasgow 1980 (Image: free)

On Christmas Eve the Herald ran an interesting reflection on gift-giving by the noted Glasgow journalist and writer, Cliff Hanley. Everything, he pointed out, was offensive in excess.

His wife had given him a book for his birthday.

“I have books the way other people have dry rot, but I am delighted with it. I know it’s all right with me – I have the things I need, and I am past the magpie age. But it’s a gorgeous book, even in paperback, and it is enough.”

By contrast, he and his wife had recently spent a Christmas with prosperous friends of theirs, who lived in Arizona with an infant and a three-year-old son.

“The simple weight of expensive toys heaped on these children was perfectly hellish,” recalled Hanley. “The house was like a congested bazaar. A few days later the three-year-old was playing with the plastic baseball bat he had had since two”.

The best-selling British toy that year, incidentally, was the BMX bike (it had been the Lego Train Set the previous year, and Rubik’s Cube the year before that).

Goldberg’s, in Glasgow’s Candleriggs, had one of the city’s largest ranges of toys.

Its many offerings in 1982 included a Sensor Chess Computer (£29.95), Action Man soldier (£5.99), the sticks-and-marble-based game Kerplunk (£4.50), Ace bicycles at £89.99 a time, and such electronic games as Mickey Mouse (£19.95).

“You’ll be surprised,” ran the Goldberg’s advert, “how far toys have advanced since last year.”

Over at John Menzies, computers including the Sinclair ZX81 and the considerably more expensive Dragon 32 and Atari 400 were selling well.

Shortly before Christmas, Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB) were advising people not to prematurely surrender their endowment policies, as many had apparently done in a last-resort attempt to buy family Christmas presents and seasonal food.

CAB warned that the long-term effect of such surrender could be regrettable. In the Commons, a Labour MP urged Margaret Thatcher to reflect over Christmas on the millions of people on the poverty line as she “lived it up” at Chequers. Thatcher, characteristically indignant and disinclined to agree, defended her record of heating assistance, and aid to pensioners.

HMV Union Street 1982 (Image: free)

The Herald, ever happy to oblige last-minute gift-hunters, came up with a list of useful ideas. It included a beginner’s kit in either beer (£6.95) or wine (£8.45), an 84-piece party set (£11.99) from the US, ideal for the hostess with the mostest; an “Organiser” handbag – smart and capacious, perfect for the busy woman, and ideal at just £9.95.

Henderson the jeweller, at the 1904, Mackintosh-designed Willow tea-rooms on Sauchiehall Street, were offering stylish Lladro figurines, Edinburgh or Waterford crystal, long-case clocks, and Limoges porcelain lamps displayed on glass and brass, as well as onyx tables of tasteful Italian design.

Music fans were well catered for with such city-centre stores as HMV. It had been a good year for popular music, thanks to such influential albums as Nebraska, by Bruce Springsteen, The Lexicon of Life, by ABC, and at the end of the year, Thriller, by Michael Jackson – still, after 40 years, one of the biggest-selling albums ever.

The Christmas spirit overflowed at both Love Street and Celtic Park on December 27, with giveaways to fans ranging from a video recorder and whisky at the St Mirren-Dundee game to cut-price admission at the Celtic-Morton match.

Millions of people were of course planning to have that traditional festive turkey for Christmas dinner, but they might conceivably have thought twice had they read our food critic Raymond Gardner’s column on December 7.

In it, Raymond’s contempt is vividly expressed.

It was the world’s most inedible bird, the horrific tastelessness of which would be matched “by something called chipolata sausages” ... “because the turkey was never designed to get anywhere near the human stomach, the manufacturers of the damn things – you could hardly call them farmers – have even got to stuff them full of butter to make them cookable, let alone palatable”.