It was to become the last picture of the late Queen at her beloved Balmoral Estate. Taken just days before her death, Queen Elizabeth smiled, with her frail hand perched on a walking stick.

She was to receive and appoint the 15th Prime Minister of her 70-year reign and the meeting with then then PM Liz Truss was the last time the public saw their Queen.

On Thursday, September 8, there was an alert in the House of Commons, when the Prime Minister left the chamber to be delivered news on monarch. An unprecedented statement was issued about the Queen’s health.

Read more: Could Prince Harry's new book Spare force brothers further apart?

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: ”Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

They said the Queen remained comfortable and at Balmoral, but senior royals were beginning to gather at Balmoral while the Queen’s only daughter, The Princess Royal, was already with her mother.

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in her final days

It was shortly after 6.30pm that evening, when a statement which was to change the nation forever was released.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace statement said.

It was later known that the Queen died at 3.10pm. Drawing her last breath on Scottish soil, her passing at the age of 96 was the final chapter in what was one of the most remarkable reigns of any monarch. However, simultaneously it meant that the man who was born to be King would finally ascend to the throne and with it the beginning of a new Carolean era.

That the Queen should spend her final days in the surroundings she loved on her Aberdeenshire estate, perhaps sent a message that she was home. It also meant that it was Scotland which was first to say farewell to the Queen.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth left Balmoral for the final time.

Scenes that followed were a mixture of an outpouring of respect from the public, combined with ceremonial events - including a 24 hour vigil while her coffin lay at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh - to a family grieving the loss of a mother and grandmother as well as their Queen.

In what was the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year, the traditional Royal calendar which included Holyrood week, was kept to. Just weeks after Jubilant scenes were witnessed in London for a weekend of Jubilee celebrations, the focus moved north of the border.

Despite the Queen pulling out of some of the scheduled Jubilee events, plans for Royal week in late June were still in place.

Read more: If Scotland became independent, would it damage monarchy’s standing?

At the Palace of Holyrood House, the Queen holding a walking stick, appeared in the courtyard for the Ceremony of the Keys.

She was accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passing over the Queensferry Crossing as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Photo PA.

The Queen had not been seen in public since her Platinum Jubilee weekend. Buckingham Palace had said she was suffering from mobility issues which meant she watched some of the Jubilee events from Windsor Castle.

In May Her Majesty arrived at the Chelsea Flower show in a buggy due to ongoing health issues.

In the Ceremony of the Keys in June, the monarch is handed the keys of the city of Edinburgh and welcomed to “your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.

In keeping with tradition, the Queen then returns them to Edinburgh’s elected officials for safekeeping.

The Guard of Honour was provided by the Balaklava Company, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, which was inspected by Edward on the forecourt of the palace during the ceremony.

Crowds line the Royal Mile in Edinburgh waiting for the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. Photo PA.

Music was provided by the pipes and drums of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

However, it fell to her children to carry out the long-standing engagement of the Queen’s Garden Party on June 29. The Queen did not attend.

Having returned to London, in late July the monarch was seen leaving Windsor Castle wearing a bright yellow outfit to begin her journey to Balmoral.

It was to be a time for family members to join her and the outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also been expected to spend a couple of nights at The Queen’s Scottish residence.

The Royal family’s love affair and connections with Balmoral date back to the Queen’s great great grandmother Queen Victoria whose husband Prince Albert, officially secured the purchase of Balmoral in 1852 for £32,000.

And it later cost her father George VI £300,000 to purchase both Balmoral and Sandringham from his brother Edward VIII following his abdication in 1936. Balmoral, like the Norfolk estate of Sandringham, were private properties and had to be bought by the new King to retain them for the family.

Queen Elizabeth and her son, the Prince of Wales, attending the Braemar Highland Games at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Aberdeenshire.

For the Queen, Balmoral was a place where growing up she played with her sister Margaret, spent her honeymoon with the Duke of Edinburgh and where her children were able to enjoy carefree days as youngsters playing with toy cars on the estate.

During their stays at Balmoral, the family often frequented the nearby town of Ballater and sourced many of their supplies locally including meat for the famous barbecues which the late Duke of Edinburgh was said to enjoy taking control of.

It was fitting then that the Queen was to begin her final journey through the stunning Scottish countryside as her funeral cortege wound its way through towns and villages from Balmoral.

On Sunday September 11, the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral and accompanied by her daughter, the Princess Royal, as it began a 175 mile journey to the Palace of Holyrood House.

Aerial images showed Scotland in all its glory as the Royal Standard for Scotland draped coffin continued through Perthshire villages and passing landmarks such as the Queensferry Crossing. It seemed as if the Queen was sending a message to the world about her beloved Scotland.

The Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh after making a momentous six-hour journey from the ballroom at Balmoral Castle.

The Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex received the oak coffin as it reached the palace.

The procession was greeted with a guard of honour by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland after it moved down The Royal Mile, flanked by huge crowds.

The following day crowds gathered, 10 deep in places, to view the Royal procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral where a service of thanksgiving was to be held.

Led by her four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, there was a gun salute every minute until it reached the same Scots kirk where she received the Honours of Scotland just weeks after her Coronation in 1953.

Inside her coffin lay on a wooden catafalque, as the Crown of Scotland was placed on the late monarch’s Royal Standard for Scotland draped coffin.

The oldest regalia on the British Isles was placed on the coffin by the Duke of Hamilton, the most senior peer in the country, climbed three wooden steps and placed the Crown of Scotland on the coffin.

Her coffin had been carried into St Giles’ Cathedral by soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland where it was to lie at rest for 24 hours before beginning the journey to London ahead of the state funeral.

Leading a service of thanksgiving, Rev Calum McLeod, of St Giles said this was a place of history where John Knox had once stood which has acted as a Parliament at times, but was a place to “gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our last monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate and whose love for Scotland was legendary.”

As the service drew to a close for the national anthem of God Save the King, it was the final duty of Queen’s Royal Company of Archers, the Sovereign’s Body Guard in Scotland, to protect their Queen for one last time.

Dressed in their dark green tunic with black facings, dark green trousers with black and crimson stripe, and a Balmoral bonnet with the Royal Company’s badge and an eagle feather, four of them took up their places around her coffin to signify the beginning of the 24 hour vigil.

It was estimated that between 26,000-33,000 people had filed through St Giles' Cathedral where Her Majesty lay at rest for 24 hours.

It fell to her armed forces to give ‘the boss’ the final send off from Scotland. The Queen has left Scotland for the last ever time after the flight carrying her coffin took off from Edinburgh Airport.

Pictures showed the coffin arriving at the airport before Her Majesty was placed on a Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster, heavy lift aircraft, which sat on the tarmac.

Further images showed the flight taking off on its journey down to RAF Northolt, as the Queen left the country for the last ever time.

Scotland had said goodbye to the Queen and it was time to allow the world to gather and pay their respects to a monarch who had very much ended her reign as the Queen of Scots.