People still, even now, three and a half years after he was created, are duped by the other Murray brother, Duncan – the fictional character, originally created for BBC Short Stuff, of a less well-known sibling to tennis champions Andy and Jamie. Chris Forbes, the comedian behind his invention, chuckles as he reflects on it: “I’m amazed that people still believe it. Every day when I’m online or on Duncan’s Twitter page, there’s someone saying, ‘I’ve just found out.’ I got a message saying, ‘I just discovered this isn’t real and it’s broken my heart.’”

Something about the idea that the grand slam-winning brothers have a less sporty sibling tucked away in the family attic strikes a chord. Partly it was the added authenticity brought to it by the performance of Judy Murray herself, rolling her eyes at this third son who can barely hit a tennis ball and gritting her teeth at his childish enthusiasms. But also, undoubtedly, it was Forbes' gentle and daft comic genius.

I don’t meet Judy and Duncan together, but chat to them both separately – Judy Murray, just after she has returned from Riyadh and “Duncan” in a short-chat over Zoom, which you can read alongside, before I get down to interviewing Forbes himself. What’s striking is how the voice seems to come quite naturally to him, as if channelling some alter ego – the Duncan inside.

The idea for Duncan Murray, says Forbes, first came to him when he was pondering what it might be like to the less well-known brother of someone very famous. “I was actually thinking about Liam and Noel Gallagher’s third brother. You don’t hear about him. And then I read an article about Tom Cruise’s younger brother, and I thought, ‘Oh, man. Imagine having to live up to that.’ The Murrays, I thought, would be the ideal family to have this fictional brother because all of them are into tennis, including obviously Judy.”

Judy Murray with the 'other Murray brother' (Image: free)

He knew he wanted Murray to appear in a fake mockumentary. “But,” he says. “I had no idea she would be so good at it and really throw herself into it. Once she said she was onboard and liked the idea, I just changed the script and gave her loads of lines and she loved it.”

Murray was first approached by Forbes, best known for his role as the wide-eyed PC Charlie Macintosh from Scot Squad, in 2019. She recalls, “I went along with it, never thinking it would be more than a one-off three-minute clip for BBC Scotland – and the response was absolutely huge.”

Since then, the Judy and Duncan double-act has snowballed, with five different mini-films under their belt, a live Edinburgh festival fringe show, and now, for STV, Bringing in the Bells, a Hogmanay show featuring the pair discussing the big political and sporting events of the year, which Murray has dubbed “McGogglebox”.

That Judy Murray is funny and game is something I’ve seen for myself. Back in 2017, I interviewed her about her memoir and what struck me most was that here was a woman who, in late mid-life was blossoming, taking risks and trying new things, a path she set out on when she threw herself in at the deep end to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Over the last four or five years I’d got to a stage in my life,” she says now, “where I just wanted to try different things. I’d lived a life that was saturated with tennis for so many years and so much travelling and so forth that actually trying new things is a lot of fun.”

She recalls that when she was first asked to do the live Edinburgh fringe show the agreement was just for a single show, but it sold-out so quickly the venue asked if they would do a week-long run. She balked at the proposal, saying, “No, I’m not an entertainer. I’m a tennis coach.”

But Forbes persuaded her to do a second night, and then when the performances began, she found she loved doing it. “It was actually so much fun. He’s just so funny and he makes it a lot of fun – and he’s an exceptionally nice young man. It is really nice to be in somebody else’s world. It also isn't hard. I just have to look disappointed. And berate him from time to time.”

Does she think, I ask, this could be the start of a late-life career as an entertainer? “Err.. No, not really. I think I just play along with him. He’s the entertainer and I just go along with it. But I’ve got a good sense of humour and I enjoy his company. He makes me laugh.”

But what’s remarkable is that Murray’s comic responses to Forbes’s hard work are golden – the gritted teeth, the pained expression, the witty quips, those eye rolls. Forbes observes that he now has an insight into the “origin story” of the eye rolls. “Judy’s mum was actually going to do our fringe shows as well, so we all met up – and I’d met her mum as well at some live events we’d done. I now know where she gets it – because her mum, Duncan’s gran, does a terrific eye roll.”

Reality and fiction began to slide and merge early on in the creation of Duncan. According to Forbes, the family of Jamie Murray’s Colombian wife got in touch with her when the first sketch came out, saying, “Who is this? Why have we not heard of Duncan?” Then, on one occasion, Judy recalls, they were taking a break from filming outside the Cromlix hotel, when someone, out walking a dog, came over and spoke to Forbes, clearly believing him to be Jamie Murray. Forbes even pranked Jamie Murray. A few years ago, when Judy was doing a ladies tennis clinic and lunch with Jamie and Davis cup champion, Lion Smith, they plotted a appearance. Suddenly, in the middle of a Q&A, there was a banging on the door, and Duncan was heard shouting, “Mum, mum, where are you?” before getting up on stage and answering questions.

Meanwhile, Forbes has found himself leading a kind of double life. His own mother’s number is programmed into his phone as “Mum” while Judy Murray’s as “Mummy”. Sometimes, he says, his own mum has even been jealous. “But Judy has been so kind,” he adds. “My wife and 16-month-old daughter came up with my mum to an event that we did at Cromlix and it was so funny having my two mums together and having photos together and she’s a big tennis fan. It’s just it’s very surreal but my real family obviously come first.”

Andy and Jamie Murray (Image: free)

Forbes excels at creating naïve and slightly vulnerable characters. The wide-eyed quality there in Duncan, is also present in Forbes’ most well-known television character, PC Charlie Macintosh, in Scot Squad (back on the BBC in January for its final series). Another is Donnie, the crazed farm-help he created for his series, The Farm, with popular farmer-comedian Jim Smith.

“I don’t know if it comes from having a rural upbringing and being quite naïve and introverted myself at first, myself,” he explains. Forbes grew up first on the North West coast, in Gairloch and Poolewe, and then later in Renfrewshire, at Bridge of Weir and Houston. “But also a lot of my favourite characters that I empathise with are people that show a lot of vulnerability. If very funny characters are also vulnerable, people seem to care about them more. Someone like Steve Carell in the American The Office, who I love, is very funny, very brash and annoying but then he’s so vulnerable you really care about him. ”

It says a great deal that when I ask Judy Murray for her personal highlights of the year, she cites the live Judy and Duncan performances at the fringe as one of her top three – another being the birth of her fifth grandchild. “Jamie had his little girl about six months ago,” she says. The third was the “massive, massive thrill” of learning to play golf as part of a project that got four women who had never played golf before to learn the sport. After six months training the four women played each other – at stake, the opportunity to play in the BMW Pro-Am at Wentworth.

“Somehow or other I managed to win the play off and play in the Pro-Am,” she says. “I was on a practice range at Wentworth in September with Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, just all the top players in the world and thinking what on earth am I doing? I’ve been playing for six months?”

Now 63, there seems to be no let-up in Murray’s appetite fornew things and, this year that has included appearances on The Weakest Link and Blankety Blank. But she has also found time to continue her work promoting tennis in disadvantaged and rural areas of the country and empowering women to take part in sport.

Particularly powerful was the occasion on which she spoke out, following news of a sexist after-dinner speech at the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Awards, about a sexual assault she had experienced eight years ago at an awards event herself. “I think,” she says now, “if we never speak up, we never call these things out then nothing will change – and certainly for women’s sport, things are going in the right direction. We’ve never been in such a strong position but we’re still a long way from where we would like to be in term of equality of opportunity.”

Meanwhile, her sons continue to wow the world – recently teaming up for doubles in the Battle of the Brits tournament in Aberdeen. The dream, says Forbes, would be to do a full-family sketch sometime. “Andy and Jamie have both been kind enough that for the live shows they’ve sent messages that we could use, where they were slagging off Duncan and the idea that he would do a fringe show.”

And what do Andy and Jamie think of their new brother, Duncan?

“They think,” says Murray, “it’s a bit of fun and as long as I’m happy, they’re happy.”

Bringing in the Bells airs on STV and STV Player from 11:30pm on Hogmanay

Duncan Murray: our family Christmas

Are you looking forward to Christmas, Duncan?

Christmas is such a great time for me. It’s the perfect excuse to spend more time with my family and my mum, so I’m just looking forward to wrapping all the gifts I’ve bought her and really looking forward and hoping for something from her, for me this year, that isn’t tennis related. Fingers-crossed. I am also looking forward to a more normal Christmas where we can both be in the kitchen, cooking up a storm. She does the more traditional stuff, the turkey and sprouts. I’ll have my turkey dinosaurs on the go.

How are the tennis sessions doing at the moment?

Very poorly unfortunately. It’s the classic thing of one step forward, 15 back. I’m very far away from where she would like me to be. But I still think that overall, the whole triples idea is where I could come into my own. We’re just waiting for approval on that, and then I think if I have two good players around me, Andy and Jamie, I can just be there for morale really. I don’t even need a racket.

Do you ever play doubles: you and your mum and Andy and Jamie?

No, I would love that. I really would love that – but they just flat out refuse. We used to do it when I was younger, but it was kind of like who gets the Duncan. It was like in golf where you have the handicap – they would start out with more points if they had the Duncan, which I was never fond of being referred to, as an element that they didn’t want. I didn’t want to put that on them, so I was happy to step back.

Do Andy and Jamie get jealous of you spending so much time with your mum? Undoubtedly, for all the success in the world that they had, I think to truly be the number one son that I think I am with mum, is really something special. That’s a grand slam right there; that’s like winning Wimbledon.

Have you any New Year’s resolutions?

Always at the top of the list is just to spend more time with family – and I think she’ll appreciate that as well. And other than that, I think, maybe next year is the year for me and tennis. Because with all the talk of Serena – she evolved out of the game. I didn’t know that was something you could do. So I’m thinking maybe I can evolve into the game and I’ve just taken longer to evolve. So 2023, that will be it for me and I’ve just got to get training. She always tells me crisps aren’t good for breakfast.

And do you have a Christmas list?

I have quite an extensive Christmas list. I usually write that up about October time and give it to Mum. But a lot of the items she doesn’t really understand, or know about. She isn’t too up on things like Pokemon or LARPing which is a big thing for me. So she usually just reverts back to type and buys me something with a handle or some sort of ball.