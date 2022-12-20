Engineers are continuing to assess a landslip that has led to a railway closure and an 84-mile road diversion for drivers in Argyll.

The landslip, near the Falls of Cruachan, brought around 100 tonnes of debris onto the railway and further debris and boulders onto the road below.

The movement blocked the railway on the line between Falls of Cruachan and Dalmally and forced the closure of the A85 in both directions between Bridge of Awe and Lochawe on Monday.

Traffic Scotland said that the railway line on the Oban branch of the West Highland Line is “likely to be subject to an extended closure”, while Citylink bus services are unable to serve Taynuilt, Crunachy, Cruachan, Lochawe or Dalmally due to the closure of the A85.

Network Rail said that the landslip occurred on Ben Cruachan’s lower slopes, 80 -100m above the railway line, bringing boulders, trees, and waterlogged soil down the mountain, covering the track, and reaching the road 30m below too.

It is carrying out assessments from the ground and from the air via helicopter, and has begun moving machinery into place to clear the debris.

/1 Falls of Cruachan update 20/12 at 11:30



Engineers are now on-site, carrying out an initial assessment. With rail and road (A85) routes closed, a multi-agency response is needed, so we’re working closely with @transcotland, @BEAR_Scotland and our lineside neighbours. pic.twitter.com/DfDypVhRIU — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 20, 2022

It said it was too early when the railway will reopen.

Road maintenance and management firm BEAR Scotland is also conducting a safety inspection and liaising with Network Rail as to the cause of the landslip.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Operating Company Representative, said: “Safety is our top priority, and a full assessment is currently being undertaken.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we’re doing everything we can alongside our partners in Police Scotland and Network Rail, to address this challenging situation as quickly and safely as we can.

“Road users should also check Traffic Scotland for the latest information.”