The productive garden can add tasty freshness to the festive table. As everyone is busily chasing their tails round the house, I quietly slip off into the peaceful garden armed with my spade and collecting basket.
But what will confront me? As I’ve said before, I am no forecaster so writing this well ahead of publication I have no idea of what I’ll find. Will rain be pounding on thawing ground, will it still be rock hard, a snowy paradise or the stuff of dreams – soft, friable and well-behaved?
I’ll discount the wet nastiness. After all, we never get that in Scotland, do we? So, I’ll start by pretending the weather has been smiling sweetly on me. Whatever the centrepiece of the feast will be, turkey, roast beef or the home-grown goose we’ll be having, much of the meal will be rich. I’ll be able to add some parsnips and carrots for roasting. I’ll slip the spade easily into the soil and prise out the best-looking roots I can find, leaving the stunted or multi-forked specimens for another day.
Leeks are a must for stuffing and I’ll add them to the basket, then, at the compost heap, I’ll trim off foliage and scrape away any soil sticking to my haul. For the stuffing, I’ll add a few floury Marfona potatoes from store. While I’ve got the tattie chest open, I’ll pick out some Mayan Gold potatoes: washed and cut long-ways they make brilliant wedges and, vitally on a busy morning, they need no peeling.
Back in the garden the sprout bed is patiently awaiting me. Freshly harvested home-grown sprouts are sweet and nutty and have none of a shop’s bitter, cabbagey taste that could put people off for life. My own sprouts can go that way by late January, so I avoid the problem by growing fewer plants or eating them more often when in good condition.
Looking out the window as I write, I’d expect frozen back-breaking ground on the festive morning. When hard weather is forecast, I always try to harvest and store some veg such as roots and leeks before the worst of the snow or ice. I pack in trays, using next year’s leaf-mould to keep everything moist and ready to use.
If you haven’t picked tomorrow’s sprouts yet do so now and put them in a cool place to defrost gradually.
All this assumes you’ve a big garden and a fair amount of storage space, but a small garden can also contribute to the feast.
The recent cold snap may have made this suggestion impossible, but check and see how the herbs are looking. If you grow rosemary, bay, sage and thyme they may still be fit to make an excellent edible centrepiece as table decoration. Long sprigs are easier to arrange and freshly-cut, they will release some fragrance.
After a few days, the leaves start to wither but you can then use them for flavouring later meals.
Plant of the week
Scots Pine, Pinus sylvestris, gives us graceful branches adorned with blue-green bunches of needles that hold up well to the dry atmosphere in our homes. And there is that
delicious pine fragrance, classic cones for decoration and sparky logs for a bonfire or woodburning stove. A beautiful and useful tree that has been sustaining us for millennia.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here