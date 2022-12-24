Larry Lamb says competing on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special is “like entering as a stranger into a world you already know”. The actor, 75, who played Mick Shipman in hit sitcom Gavin And Stacey, will be partnered with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova as six celebrities battle it out in the show’s festive special.
“Somebody told me that the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special always blows the TV figures out of the water,” he says. “And I said – yes, but it didn’t blow Gavin And Stacey Christmas Special out did it? And they said – no, you’re right it didn’t blow it out at all.”
Lamb also starred in EastEnders, dramatically departing Walford on Christmas Day 2009 when his character Archie Mitchell was murdered by a mystery assassin who bashed him over the head with a bust of Queen Victoria.
He likens his involvement with Strictly to when he first joined EastEnders and found himself in The Queen Vic. “You realise you’re kind of somewhere you’ve had a taste of for many years and then all of a sudden it’s reality, and you have to take it all in and think – wow!”
Lamb feels “really lucky” to have been partnered with Bychkova as he can’t dance at all. “I’m not even an amateur dancer, so getting judged by top-notch professional dancers is ridiculous,” he says. “If I get it right I’ll be over the moon and I’ll just be so thrilled I am able to do it.”
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, BBC One, Christmas Day, 5.10pm
