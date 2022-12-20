A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the A72 at Biggar.

Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 car, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident.

The crash took place around 4:30pm on Saturday, March 12.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.