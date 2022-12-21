SURELY I cannot be alone in noting, especially during the recent icy spell when overnight temperatures in Scotland fell to as low as -17.5C and average daytime values routinely struggled to get above zero, the number of Scottish men going about their daily business dressed, not in thermals or layered-up to keep out of the Baltic Scottish wind-chill, but dressed in shorts.

As a 70-year-old, short trousers by and large went out with primary school, save for the occasional Scottish summer’s day when the mercury might creep above 20C and holidays in the world’s sun-drenched hot spots, yet today, for what seems like an awful – and increasing – lot of Scotsmen, knee-length pants appear to be the sartorial order of the day.

Closer studying of this recent phenomenon would suggest that men in the 30-65 age groups are most prevalent, with postmen and delivery van drivers the most likely to be seen stepping out in knee-length shorts, frequently of the cargo variety, including those deep bulging and inaccessible pockets which finish off a fashion faux-pas of humungous proportions.

The switch to shorts as an all-the-year-round look appears to be a relatively recent affectation; indeed, could it be a knee-jerk reaction to climate change, and whether it is here to stay or be cut short or not is a matter of conjecture, but given the healthcare and sartorial implications of this growing trend, more, much more information is required, perhaps via the next Census, into who is wearing shorts in the depths of a freezing midwinter and perhaps more importantly, why?

Mike Wilson, Longniddry

• I WONDERED if in these parlous, inflation-filled, cost of living-alarming, fuel bill-rising freezing times, your readers would like a tip on keeping warm? I have just discovered the sheer pleasure of wearing two pairs of socks. I should never have guessed what a difference it would make.

Have a toastier Christmas.

Bridget Jensen, By Lochgilphead, Argyll & Bute

Ignore Clarkson and Meghan

THERE is a delicious irony in Jeremy Clarkson’s splenetic rantings against Meghan Markle, for he has more in common with her than he might choose to acknowledge. Both of them are shameless and irredeemable self-publicists, addicted to their regular fix of public attention, be it good or bad. Sadly, our compliant and spineless media are only too ready to provide the limelight, thus fomenting the whole sad mess into a froth of public outrage. Better, surely, to ignore them both.

One consolation, I suppose. At least Meghan Markle doesn’t think she’s a journalist.

Iain Stuart, Glasgow

• THE Cambridge Dictionary defines “detest” as “to hate someone or something very much”. The First Minister has gone on record as saying that she pities Jeremy Clarkson for his use of the word “hate” in his comments about Meghan Markle. When interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Sturgeon is on record as saying that she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for”. On this basis should she also be pitied?

Alan McGibbon, Paisley

Argentina's debt to Scotland

WITH Argentina winning the World Cup under superstar captain Lionel Messi ("The perfect 10 reigns supreme after decider for the ages", Herald Sport, December 19), let us not forget the key role that Scots played in this success.

Beyond current Argentine player Alexis Mac Allister, whose ancestry can be traced back to Fife, it was two Scots, Alexander Watson Hutton and Alex Lamont, who were responsible for developing the game in the country. Indeed, Watson Hutton is considered "The Father of Argentine football".

Born in the Gorbals in 1853, he emigrated to Argentina in 1882 ,where he taught at St Andrew’s Scots School in Buenos Aires and then went on to found the Buenos Aires English School.

In 1891, the Association Argentine Football League was established by another Scot, Alex Lamont, who was headteacher at St Andrew’s school and is recognised as the first football league in the country, as well as outside the British Isles. It lasted only one season and was won by a team of Scots from St Andrew’s.

Two years later Watson Hutton established the Argentine Association Football League and restarted the tournament. In 1898 his school formed a football team which went on to become the most decorated team in Argentine football until its dissolution in 1911.

So, when one witnesses the ecstatic scenes in Argentina, spare a thought for the pivotal role played by Scots in that nation’s footballing success.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Grounded opinions

DAVID Miller (Letters, December 20) rightly disapproves of a football pitch being referred to as “floor” and not “ground”. On the other hand a footballer is more likely to be said to have been “floored” rather than “grounded”.

With regard to the more civilised sport of golf I must remember not to “ground” my club on sand, and will continue to refer to the putting green as the “dance floor”, the scene of occasional success but more often disappointment, as it was in real life in my quest for love in the heady days of my youth.

R Russell Smith, Largs

Glasgow's sad decline

WE hadn't been to Glasgow for a while, and were shocked to find that Sauchiehall Street and its surroundings have declined even further than we would have thought possible. Greaves' old shop must now be host to all sorts of wood rot and more, and I wish they would just demolish the long-vacant BHS store; better an empty plot than an almost blank canvas for graffiti.

Why are pavements and pedestrian areas covered there, and in many other areas of Glasgow, with expensive paving blocks, which once broken or loose are left unrepaired or patched with unsightly uneven tar or concrete patches? It's bad enough walking the streets whilst able-bodied, just try doing it with a gammy leg on the pavements leading up to Buchanan Street bus station.

George Dale, Beith

The fallen tree

YOUR 1962 picture of Glasgow's George Square ("It’s lovely for the time of year", The Herald, December 20) shows the Christmas tree promoting the Lord Provost’s Children's Fund as the centrepiece of the display. This year's tree is stuck in a corner and surrounded by tat.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank

