A CAR crash survivor says he has been left in "serious pain" while waiting over 18 months for surgery on some of his injuries.

Chris Bennett, 40, was involved in a collision caused when another driver pulled out in front of him in August 2020, and has been unable to work since.

He had been due to train as an HGV driver, but as he was not in employment at the time of the crash he has also been unable to claim for compensation.

He has been waiting two years for an operation to repair his nose - which was broken in the crash and affects his breathing - and more than 18 months for surgery on his hip.

Mr Bennett, who lives in Aberlour in Moray, said: "It's not an exaggeration to suggest this has ruined my life the last two years, I can't walk more than 200 metres without being in serious pain and I can't even get a blue badge to help me park closer to shops - my request was rejected.

"My NHS physiotherapist has moaned to my surgeon about the wait and increasing symptoms, to no joy."

Following the crash, Mr Bennett was rushed via ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where scans revealed a fracture in the sternum bone of his chest.

He also went on to develop fat necrosis around injured areas - caused by a loss of blood supply - and nerve damage in his clavicle area, wrist and the inside of his left leg just above the knee.

Initially, the pain from his injuries were so severe that just getting into bed would cause him to almost "puke and pass out", and his morphine dose had to be doubled.

He said: "It was pretty rough the first two weeks. It's hard to put your washing on, clean up after an indoor cat and keep on top of everything in this state."

The car crash had happened just as Mr Bennett was beginning to turn his life around, following years of mental health struggles brought on by a traumatic upbringing.

He had also been grief-stricken by the death in his early 20s of his girlfriend, who was killed by a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. The trauma triggered a "full-blown mental breakdown" and for several years Mr Bennett became a recluse.

After injuring his back, Mr Bennett - who is 6ft 5 inches - fell into alcoholism and by 2018 weighed around 26 stone and was "probably close to death".

In September 2018, his father - who he had only just been getting to know - died, leaving him some money which Mr Bennett used to pay for driving lessons.

Mr Bennett passed his test and began volunteering at a local food bank.

He said: "I spent the next 18 months up and down trying to sort my life out, one step back but two steps forward.

"I was making a lot of progress and had a training opportunity lined up to be a HGV driver. This would have been my first job since about 2005 - then Covid happened and took it away.

"I stayed positive as it was just a bump in the road. I had lost a lot of weight, was walking every morning. Finally my life was getting somewhere."

When the Covid restrictions began to ease, he decided to get his car serviced. He was in a courtesy car on his way to pick it up when the crash happened.

He said: "Initially it was expected to be eight to 12 weeks for recovery, but it's now been basically 28 months.

"It's taken a huge toll on my mental health and I've had to deal with what seems like punishment for being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Mr Bennett was referred for an operation to unblock his nose in December 2020, but is still waiting.

He also waited from summer 2021 until November this year to see a plastic surgeon who believes his chest injury has not repaired properly. He is due to get a scan but has been told there is a "huge waiting list".

He is also waiting for surgery on his hip to treat pain caused by fibrous dysplasia - a chronic disorder where scar-like tissue grows in place of normal bone. The symptoms have been worsened by the crash, and aggravated by the nerve damage in his leg.

Mr Bennett said: "I had no symptoms, I had no idea there was an issue there and then I had the car crash and that all changed.

"I've been waiting for an end this pain for over two years now, but the last few weeks have gotten so rough I'm struggling to get up my steps."

He still hopes to get his HGV licence eventually, but is heartbroken that he may be forced to give up his beloved pet cat, Sepi.

"I can barely look after myself right now and the operation on my leg would be a long recovery.

"It all just feels a bit unfair that through little fault of my own I've been shit on my entire life, and the one time I finally do start sorting something out again something happens to take it away."