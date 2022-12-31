From getaways with A-list gurus to outdoor adventures in the Welsh wilds, holidays can be good for your health, says Sarah Marshall.

Add up all the Christmas parties, winter puddings and sneaky mid-afternoon mince pies, and the average person's calorie intake over the festive period runs much higher than usual.

And if your exercise routine has been replaced by hours sitting in front of the TV too, you aren't the only one.

There are plenty of fitness breaks running next year though if you're planning a health kick come January. Whether it's a weekend bootcamp or wellness getaway further afield, here's how to make healthy eating and working out the focus of your holiday...

St Michael's Resort, Falmouth, Cornwall

Get set for the year ahead by booking into a New Year Reboot weekend in the West Country. After conducting a body analysis, instructors at St Michael's Resort will advise on studio classes and cardio sessions at the Health Club, along with beach runs. Unwind afterwards in a hydrothermal area with 21 stations designed to target different muscle groups. Take advantage of an outdoor hot tub with views of Falmouth Bay.

How: Doubles from £70 per night with breakfast. A three-night package costs from £415pp in addition. Various dates. Visit stmichaelsresort.com; 01326312707.

BXR Retreat Daios Cove, Crete, Greece

Sharpening skills of mental agility while burning stacks of calories, boxing is an excellent sport for getting fit fast. Elite London studio BXR have an outdoor functional training centre at the Daios Cove resort in Crete, with a team of expert trainers leading intense sessions designed to deliver results. Yoga and Pilates sessions are also thrown into the mix to keep bodies supple.

How: A six-day retreat from 11-17 and 18-24 May full board costs from £3,000pp, excluding flights. Visit daioscovecrete.com.

Preseli Venture, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Take advantage of nature's playground by working out in the wilds. Eco lodge Preseli Venture offer fitness breaks combining coasteering, surfing and wild swimming with runs through woodland. Ideal for people who hate the idea of sweaty gyms, the motivational getaways also provide an opportunity to learn new skills. Afterwards, relax in a front of a wood fire back at the lodge.

How: The next Fitness Weekend takes place June 2-4 and costs £325pp full board (two sharing). Visit preseliventure.co.uk or call 01348837709.

Heckfield Place, Hampshire

Getting into shape doesn't have to be a drag - especially if you turn it into an adventure. Based within 400 acres of land, restored Georgian hotel Heckfield Farm has come up with a novel way to lose weight, by creating a circuit from disused farm equipment. Leap over bales of hay and lift milk churns, then swim across a lake for a little cold water immersion therapy.

How: Rooms start from £450 per night with breakfast; a 90-minute Farm Fit session costs £150. Visit heckfieldplace.com or call 0118 932 6868.

Kandima, Maldives

Fitness guru Ramona Braganza has worked with Hollywood stars - Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock all apparently owe their toned physiques to her 321 fitness regime. Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear her tips and advice during a retreat at Kandima resort, where the focus is on playing sports and having fun. Group training sessions will be based on a mixture of cardio, strength and core exercises to boost metabolisms. There will also be mediation and breathwork sessions.

How: A seven-day retreat from March 14-21 costs from £4,578pp (two sharing), excluding flights. Visit kandima.com.

LeBlanq, Norway

Learn tips and tricks from some of the best in the business on a cycle holiday that promises to be educational and challenging but above all enjoyable. High-end operators LeBlanq specialise in bike holidays led by legends such as Sir Chris Hoy and Geraint Thomas, staying in comfortable lodgings with food provided by gourmet chefs.

Their trips sell out fast, but a new calendar of dates has been released for 2023. In partnership with 62 Nord Hotels, their Norway tour led by Thor Hushovd travels through the scenic Sunnm0reAlps. All levels are welcome and cyclists are allocated to groups based on their experience.

How: A three-night break from September 9-12 costs costs from £3,695pp full board.. Visit leblanq.com.