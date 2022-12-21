People across vast swathes of northern England and parts of Scotland have been told to avoid rail travel on Wednesday.
Operator TransPennine Express (TPE) issued a “do not travel” alert because a software problem is causing severe disruption.
It expects to cancel around a third of the 325 services planned for Wednesday.
The issue was caused by an overnight fault affecting rostering software designed to ensure workers and trains are in the correct location at the right time to run services.
READ MORE: ScotRail urges rail users to plan ahead during Christmas strike action
TPE said it does not know when the problem will be resolved, and disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the week.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wrote on Twitter: “This can’t carry on. The Government needs to step in – now.”
TPE passengers have suffered from delays and cancellations for several months.
⚠️ Please do not travel on our services today.— TPE Customer Assist (@TPEassist) December 21, 2022
Due to a significant rostering system issue, many services have been cancelled across the network - we're sorry for the inconvenience.
For more details, visit https://t.co/JDPmKlYyth pic.twitter.com/mJtX2EY3hy
The FirstGroup-owned company has previously blamed a combination of problems, such as high levels of train crew sickness and a training backlog.
It has also been hit by workers not volunteering to do paid overtime on rest days, and infrastructure faults.
TPE customer service and operations director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations and disruption across our network.
“We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused.
“We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible.
“We are doing all we can to keep customers on the move but while problems persist, we advise customers not to travel and to seek alternative means of transport.”
TPE workers who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport and Aslef unions are repeatedly striking in long-running disputes.
Anthony Smith, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee earlier this month “the industrial relations issues have been very corrosive and have clearly undermined (TPE’s) ability to provide a reliable service”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here