Relatives of some hospital patients may be asked to provide care for their loved ones at home in a bid to help free up “vital” beds.

Bosses at NHS Lothian are urging anyone asked to provide care for a relative on an interim basis while waiting for a package of social care to be put in place to “give the request some serious consideration”.

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian, said the healthcare system was under extreme duress as a result of an increase in the numbers of emergency patients, large numbers of delayed discharge patients and an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Teams at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, St John’s Hospital, the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People were all being pushed to the limit, he added.

He said: “These challenges are unprecedented, but they are also sustained. We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS.

“We have large numbers of people waiting to be admitted into a hospital bed, so I would urge everyone who is asked to provide care to their loved one to give the request some serious consideration.”

Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director of NHS Lothian, said: “Our teams will have carried out a robust clinical assessment before they discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families.

“We know that most patients want to return home as soon as they possibly can, especially at this time of year. This would also help our teams and the patients waiting to be admitted.

“Also, if you have a loved one in hospital who has been discharged and requires to be collected, please do so as early in the day as possible.”

The plea comes after bosses at Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, appealed to the public to only attend A&E with 'urgent or life-threatening' conditions as their hospitals face “significant pressures”.

Meanwhile, bosses at NHS Lothian said its primary care sector also experienced one of its busiest days to date on Monday as they provided care to increasing numbers of adults and children, especially families with concerns around Strep A following recent increases in the virus.

Jenny Long, Director of Primary Care at NHS Lothian, urged people to remember that there were a number of winter viruses in circulation and to consider NHS Inform and their local pharmacist for help and advice, use over the counter medication, drink plenty of fluids and rest.