Relatives of some hospital patients may be asked to provide care for their loved ones at home in a bid to help free up “vital” beds.
Bosses at NHS Lothian are urging anyone asked to provide care for a relative on an interim basis while waiting for a package of social care to be put in place to “give the request some serious consideration”.
Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian, said the healthcare system was under extreme duress as a result of an increase in the numbers of emergency patients, large numbers of delayed discharge patients and an increase in respiratory illnesses.
Teams at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, St John’s Hospital, the Western General Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People were all being pushed to the limit, he added.
READ MORE: Nurses and midwives strike looms as they reject Scot Gov pay offer
He said: “These challenges are unprecedented, but they are also sustained. We need people in Lothian to help their own communities and the NHS.
“We have large numbers of people waiting to be admitted into a hospital bed, so I would urge everyone who is asked to provide care to their loved one to give the request some serious consideration.”
Dr Tracey Gillies, Medical Director of NHS Lothian, said: “Our teams will have carried out a robust clinical assessment before they discuss the temporary possibilities with patients and their families.
“We know that most patients want to return home as soon as they possibly can, especially at this time of year. This would also help our teams and the patients waiting to be admitted.
“Also, if you have a loved one in hospital who has been discharged and requires to be collected, please do so as early in the day as possible.”
The plea comes after bosses at Scotland’s largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, appealed to the public to only attend A&E with 'urgent or life-threatening' conditions as their hospitals face “significant pressures”.
Meanwhile, bosses at NHS Lothian said its primary care sector also experienced one of its busiest days to date on Monday as they provided care to increasing numbers of adults and children, especially families with concerns around Strep A following recent increases in the virus.
Jenny Long, Director of Primary Care at NHS Lothian, urged people to remember that there were a number of winter viruses in circulation and to consider NHS Inform and their local pharmacist for help and advice, use over the counter medication, drink plenty of fluids and rest.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here