The cryptocurrency market has continued to proliferate in 2022, now boasting a valuation of over $1.3 trillion. By April 2022, the global supply hit about 190 Billion USD. As the market grows, a growing number of exciting projects have been introduced.

With this in mind, this guide explains coins like Dash 2 Trade, Calvaria, Tamadoge, Lucky Block and IMPT that some believe look promising. This article will highlight some of the best crypto projects and show you how to get started investing right away.

Our Top 11 Coins To Look At in 2023

Check out these 11 coins that some have tipped for success in 2023.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

The Dash 2 Trade platform lets you trade and analyze cryptocurrencies. The team behind Dash 2 Trade has developed this platform and offers traders a variety of innovative tools for staying on top of all the info about cryptos.

Dash 2 Trade is currently under development and should launch in the first quarter of 2023. Many awesome features will be included in Dash 2 Trade, including crypto trading signals, technical indicators, and backtesting tools.

On top of that, Dash 2 Trade will offer cutting-edge features like crypto presale analysis and on-chain analytics. These features are super useful, since they show a trader when the market is moving and when other traders are feeling good or bad about a particular coin.

You can check out Dash 2 Trade's complete list of trading features below:

Crypto trading signals that identify opportunities to trade

Customizable technical indicators for crypto price analysis

Social sentiment analysis to help traders identify trending tokens

On-chain analysis to identify significant crypto buying or selling activity

Custom scoring system for crypto presales

Trading strategy backtester for optimizing trading strategies

API for executing automated trading strategies

Trading competitions with D2T token rewards

Discord trading chat room

There are several features that it offers that aren't available on any other crypto analytics platform, even those that are offered by the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The official Dash 2 Trade presale will end after the fourth stage, instead of the planned ninth stage. The project’s devs decided to launch the platform early due to the increasing need for an accurate crypto analytics platform, so it could be one to consider investing in.

2. Calvaria (RIA)

Although Calvaria just launched, the $RIA token is already hot. Calvaria is a new crypto game where you can customize your deck depending on your strategy and compete against your friends in a P2E environment. Calvaria figures have a variety of abilities.

Calvaria revolves around two in-game currencies: $RIA and $eRIA. Players get $eRIA tokens as prizes in tournaments. If you combine them, you'll be able to buy higher-level cards. As for the $RIA tokens, they ensure that the system is stable. Staked tokens earn interest for investors.

You own Calvaria's playing cards, since they are NFTs. Players can buy, sell, and create their own decks of NFT cards on the Calvaria peer-to-peer marketplace, and exchange them with others.

Calvaria is open to anyone, and all players get a free starter deck, which does not require any $RIA tokens or NFTs to play, allowing everyone to get started right away. Playing Calvaria is easy even if you don't have a cryptocurrency wallet.

3. Tamadoge (TAMA)

As a component of the Tamadoge play-to-earn metaverse game, a new cryptocurrency called Tamadoge (TAMA) was developed. Players can mint NFT pets in Tamadoge and then care for them as they develop into unusual adult creatures.

Players can engage in combat with these NFT pets once they reach adulthood, earning Tamadoge coins as a result. In this ecosystem, the TAMA coin is crucial. Players can use it to buy accessories that will strengthen their pets or mint more pet NFTs from the in-game market. The more Tamadoge you have in your pocket, the more pets you can grow, mint, and battle.

The tokenomics that underpin this dog cryptocurrency are what make the Tamadoge coin so interesting. A total of 2 billion coins will be available for Tamadoge, half of which was used for the presale.

Tamadoge appeared on OKX first, quickly followed by many other CEX/DEX listings. TAMA is now available to all users, regardless of any geographic restrictions, on both the centralized and decentralized exchanges.

TAMA may rank among the most promising cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023, thanks to the increase in trading volume that token listings may bring.

4. Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Another idea that could be the next potential cryptocurrency to explode is Lucky Block. After the project's January launch, Lucky Block has emerged as one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies this year.

Simply put, Lucky Block is a platform for cryptocurrency and NFT competitions, offering unmatched prizes like a $300,000 Lamborghini, a $1 million home, and $1 million in Bitcoin at the moment.

Due to this distinct strategy, when Lucky Block (LBLOCK) launched on PancakeSwap earlier this year, investors flocked to buy it. The price increased by over 3,000% from the presale price as a result of the hype, giving LBLOCK a market cap of more than $750 million.

The incredible thing was that Lucky Block's prize draws had yet to begin, underscoring the excitement for this project. At the end of May, the first jackpot was finally paid out, and two winners split more than $1 million worth of Lucky Block.

5. IMPT

IMPT is creating a platform showing how blockchain can help combat global warming and climate change. Carbon credits can be bought from eco-friendly brands through the IMPT ecosystem, reducing carbon footprints for businesses and individuals.

Carbon credits are a way to get rid of carbon emissions from the environment. Carbon credits reflect one ton of carbon dioxide removed from the atmosphere and are therefore a measure of the reduction in emissions of carbon dioxide.

In addition, the credits can be purchased, sold, and held to earn NFTs, retired, or accumulated for IMPT's leaderboard. The eco-friendly audience has responded heavily to IMPT, and it was able to raise a large amount of money in a short span of time.

IMPT Announced IEO on LBank is now live

IMPT initial exchange offer became live on December 14, so the token is now available for trading on LBank. The IEO will be followed by two more listings on Uniswap and Changelly Pro next week, which could result in a significant bull run for the token.

With the IMPT listing now available, some believe the price of the IMPT token will begin to rise.

6. Green Satoshi Token

The STEPN ecosystem is supported by the Green Satoshi Token, a Solana-based token. For those who don't know, STEPN is the first "move to earn" app in the world that allows users to earn rewards for walking, jogging, or running.

Green Satoshi Tokens, which can be used to upgrade users' NFT sneakers, are used to distribute these rewards. Since all users need to have a pair of these sneakers in order to take part in the "move to earn" gaming, they are essential to earning rewards.

Additionally, users who don't own a pair of sneakers can rent them out to other users, earning the owner a portion of the total GST. The Green Satoshi Token could remain a well-liked token for years to come, thanks to STEPN's distinctive features.

7. Pecore Network

Pecora Network describes itself as a "Web3 decentralized social finance (SoFi) platform," enabling users to use blockchain technology to offer freelance services. Pecora Network aims to lower or eliminate the fees associated with other freelance platforms, because smart contracts will enable these services.

Other services provided by Pecora Network include the ability to communicate with other independent contractors and borrow/lend PEN, the network's native token. Last but not least, because Pecora Network is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), PEN owners can actually influence how the project is run.

8. Ethereum

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world. It has emerged as the network of choice for dApp developers to build their platforms. This is a result of Ethereum's smart contract functionality, which in numerous circumstances, eliminates the need for a centralized intermediary.

However, recent high GAS fees on Ethereum have compelled dApp developers to look elsewhere. With the transition to "Ethereum 2.0" in the previous months, the network switched to a Proof-of-Stake system and uses sharding in Ethereum 2.0, greatly enhancing scalability and lowering network fees.

9. Cardano

Cardano is another project that might spark the next cryptocurrency bull run. Cardano is a blockchain platform that aims to develop into the "Internet of Blockchains," according to Forbes.

Charles Hoskinson, one of the Ethereum co-founders, founded this project with the goal of making Cardano more scalable, interoperable, and sustainable than the industry's top networks.

Cardano uses a "Proof-of-Stake" (PoS) consensus mechanism, which significantly lowers energy consumption when creating new blocks, in contrast to popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cardano's smart contract functionality works well with this, making the network a strong alternative for dApp developers.

10. Ripple

As you may already be aware, Ripple is the company that created "RippleNet," a decentralized payments platform that enables quick and inexpensive exchanges of different currencies.

The use of XRP, which serves as a "bridge" between the two currencies, facilitates the process. Due to this strategy, RippleNet has been viewed as a logical replacement for the outdated SWIFT network, which can sometimes take up to three business days to process payments.

11. ApeCoin

Look no further than ApeCoin if you’re interested in looking for a cryptocurrency with potential. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, one of the most expensive NFTs, is closely associated with the ERC-20 token known as ApeCoin.

BAYC NFTs had garnered attention from A-list celebrities, leading to much hype when ApeCoin was released earlier this year. ApeCoin was not created by the people who created BAYC, but it is now the native token of the metaverse platform called "Otherside," which was introduced by Yuga Labs.

ApeCoin has been incorporated into other mobile games in addition to this upcoming virtual world, offering much-needed use cases. APE still doesn't have much utility, but it could profit from the massive community.

Summing It Up

This article has examined every aspect of our pick of cryptocurrency for 2023, highlighting the projects with long-term price potential.

IMPT is our choice of crypto investment to make now, as the token is now live on Lbank. Other CEX/DEX listings will add IMPT to their offers in the next few weeks, so now could be a good time to consider investing.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

