Scotland's largest health board is to 'ramp up' the use of its discharge lounges to help free up bed space on wards and improve patient experience and flow through its hospital sites.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC) launched the winter campaign backed by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to ease pressure on acute services that will see more people leave wards before noon.

The health board says earlier discharges has benefits for patients at all stages in the hospital journey.

READ MORE: Fears over 'home for lunch' push to get patients out of hospital

The lounges, which were temporarily suspended during the height of the pandemic, are being scaled up across sites and are currently in use at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow Royal Infirmary and the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

NHSGCC says the move is one of a number of initiatives to help improve patient care and patient flow as the board tackles waiting times.

Dr Scott Davidson, Deputy Medical Director for Acute Services at NHSGGC, said: “If a patient is ready to go home, moving to the discharge lounge means they have a safe, comfortable environment to wait for their family or for ambulance transport to take them to a homely setting. We will only move patients to the discharge lounge we know are going home that day.

“The earlier in the day we can do this the better, as it allows a ward bed to be freed up, which then allows us to look after new patients.

“To support this move, we are reminding patients and carers to make sure they’re aware of arrangements and to ensure preparations are in place such as transport, appropriate clothing, access to accommodation etc. These conversations should be taking place a few days ahead of discharge and patients should speak to their nurse if they are unsure of discharge dates or arrangements.”