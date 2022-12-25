Is there such a thing as an uneventful year these days?

It's been a pretty tumultuous time of late and 2022 was no different with huge events in news, politics, sport and beyond.

Since last Christmas the UK has had no fewer than three Prime Ministers, one of whom was famously outlasted by a lettuce.

On a more serious note the war in Ukraine has been raging for most of the year, while households across the country will be struggling this Christmas due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Rapid inflation has brought strikes in many industries as workers look for pay rises to keep up with spiralling costs, with issues with the post and on the railways.

Christmas is a time for appreciating what you have with loved ones – though we all know it can bring arguments as the day wears on.

That's where we come in.

We've put together a diverting quiz to play alone or to bring the family back together after that classic post-dinner argument.

We've got five categories: news & events, politics, music, film & TV and sport, all relating to the year we've just experienced.

There should be something for everyone – as well as questions that will catch even the sharpest out.

Play our Christmas quiz below or click the link here.