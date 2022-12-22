Laings collaborated with luxury Maison, Fabergé, on a pendant design which pays homage to the family jewellers’ Scottish roots.

The exclusive egg locket has been handcrafted from 18k rose gold and opens to reveal a Bull Thistle surprise hidden inside, a nod to Laings’ heritage and in keeping with the ‘Fabergé in Bloom’ theme which marks the Maison’s 180th year in 2022. The bale of the locket is set with 14 round brilliant cut diamonds.

Stuart McDowell, Managing Director of Laings, said: “Fabergé is an iconic jewellery Maison which epitomises the finest of artistry and design. The synergy between our brands is deep-rooted, from our dedication to quality and craftsmanship, to the fact that descendants from both founding families are still involved in the businesses today, over 180 years later.

“With similar founding dates, it’s been a privilege to be able to celebrate our milestone anniversaries together, culminating in this collaboration. Our shared vision and values are what unites us, and we have been able to extend this partnership to our clients with the addition of this unique piece within our wider Fabergé offering.”

Antony Lindsay, Managing Director at Fabergé, said: “This year marks a special year for us, as it’s our 180th Anniversary. In celebration of this, we’ve taken inspiration from our historical botanical studies – the miniature masterpieces developed by Peter Carl, and applied the ‘Fabergé in Bloom’ theme to a series of new creations, which include this exclusive locket in collaboration with Laings. This piece celebrates ‘A Life in Colour’ and the surprise inside is sure to delight its recipient.”

The Fabergé Essence Rose Gold Thistle Surprise Locket, exclusive to Laings, retails at £6,840.

Laings has continued to build on its Fabergé offering, in store and online, with Fabergé In Bloom Egg Objets d'art. The Wild Strawberry Surprise Egg and Water Lily Surprise Egge are handcrafted using complex techniques, including the delicate art of guilloche.

An eye-catching necklace from the collection available at Laings, the Fabergé Emotion Gemstone Egg Pendant features multi-coloured sapphires, white diamonds, emeralds, rubies and tsavorites, set in 18 karat yellow gold.

Laings Edinburgh showroom is at 72 George Street. Earlier this year Laings signed a 15-year lease to take over the entirety of the historic Rowan House building, having initially occupied the second and third floors as office space, and revealed its intention to transform all five storeys at 68-70 Buchanan Street. The new project will provide workspaces for the jeweller’s growing team of craftspeople and an enhanced retail experience for customers.

