The Highlands could get a white Christmas, but it's likely to be patchy rain for the rest of Scotland.
Sunday is likely to be wet and cloudy for most of the country, but there are some who could be waking up to a dusting of snow.
Temperatures will hover above freezing in northern Scotland and lower levels there may see some snow on Christmas night as cool winds push in from the north-west and blow across the whole UK.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “It’s going to be a cloudy and wet Christmas weekend for some of the UK and any wintry showers are most likely to be confined to the far northwest of Scotland.
“A white Christmas, which according to the Met Office is defined by a single snowflake falling anywhere in the UK on Christmas Day, is most likely in the northwest of Scotland later on the day on Sunday, with some snow moving in from the north-west as part of a cooler pool of air and some snow could even be seen in the northwest of the UK at lower levels overnight on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day.
“What we’re looking at for Christmas Eve is staying mainly dry for southern and eastern parts but areas to the northwest will see some showers and some longer spells of rain for a time, including some heavy rain as well for a short time and some snow falling over the high ground of Scotland.
“Some breezy conditions as well on Christmas Eve, some gusty winds especially in the north and west of the UK. That scene continues into Christmas Day with unsettled weather in charge of the UK regime at the moment.”
For the weekend in general, he said the country would face typical weather for this time of year, with “a mild, more unsettled pattern in charge”.
He added: “Strong winds and rain continue for north and western areas in particular. Further south won’t be immune to the occasional shower but the drier weather is expected in central and eastern parts of England.”
