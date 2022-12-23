I DON’T hold out much hope for the UK Government’s legal action against PPE Medpro for breach of contract (“Legal bid over cash for PPE firm in Mone link”, The Herald, December 20). The company’s reported initial response strongly suggests to me that it is confident it has its corporate ducks in a row.

Historically, government departments have an embarrassingly poor record in terms of negotiating and executing contracts with private sector providers. This is not surprising. By definition, private contractors are experts in the finer nuances of contract law, while civil servants simply are not. Add smooth-talking, polished flattery and lavish expense account lunches to the mix and it is easy to see how unworldly and artless civil servants repeatedly allow themselves to be charmed into contracts which look impressive but which in reality are strewn with cleverly concealed but lethal pitfalls.

I recall an early example, from the 1980s, which involved mowing the grass around a large government department office. The contract specified that the grass was to be mowed (say) 30 times, at regular intervals, during the grass-growing season.

Crucially, the interval between mowings was not specified, allowing the contractor to fulfil his contractual obligations by mowing the grass every days for 30 days. A relatively minor example, perhaps; but repeated, increasingly serious examples of the same phenomenon since then suggest that government departments do not learn from their mistakes.

In this instance I suspect the Government has conflated its perceived but questionable grievance over delivery of the PPE Medpro contract with the real and widespread sense of outrage over Baroness Mone’s alleged involvement with the same contractor.

In any event it seems likely that the Government, having already spent £122 million of taxpayers’ money on a contract which may or may not have been flawed, is now intent on squandering probably as much again in a misguided and ill-fated attempt to save face. I’m not holding my breath.

Iain Stuart, Glasgow

Proud to represent SPUC

YOUR front-page headline on Monday (December 19), "Fears over group’s school visits" is an admission of how fearful the pro-choice movement is of letting those with crisis pregnancies make an informed choice rather than its mantra which promotes the knee-jerk response of abortion being the best choice. As someone who represented the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) presenting school talks a decade ago, visiting many schools, I was heartened to read at the end of James McEnaney’s article that Glasgow City Council has the good sense to "trust head teachers to ensure contributions (from SPUC as a registered charity) reflect the values, ethos and ambitions of the school and the wider educational curriculum".

Leaving a secondary school after giving a talk, a couple of girls caught up with me and said "I was at your talk miss" and I asked them what they thought. The reply was that they didn’t know how well-developed the baby was so early in pregnancy (baby’s heartbeat heard at six weeks) and they admitted that they had no idea that sexually transmitted diseases could limit fertility. All the talks were carried out with a member of staff present.

In primary schools there was no need to mention abortion at all. The facts were presented of the development of the baby’s life from conception to birth in a beautiful video. That’s all. Factual biological information presented clearly within the wider educational curriculum means a well-informed choice can be made later in life. That is why SPUC is most definitely a bona-fide pro-life organisation I was proud to represent.

Irene Munro, Conon Bridge

Glasgow will get back on track

I REFER to a stark contrast on Wednesday's Letters Pages (The Herald, December 21).

Remember when...("City’s festive displays were greeted with gasps") paints the very positive with its dramatic image of Buchanan Street’s pioneering Christmas lights, vintage 1961, while correspondents George Dale and Stuart Neville illustrate the negative, writing about “Glasgow’s bad decline”.

Yes, for the moment, the Dear Green Place has seen better days, in some ways; however, initiatives to come – think Buchanan Galleries replacement, and the St Enoch extension, for two – will hopefully put the city back on track. Present new developments at Finnieston, and Barclays in Tradeston, to name a further two, are also helping.

Glasgow has always been a fighter; and never beaten yet. Here’s to better times.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow

Sorry delay in CalMac timetable

YESTERDAY I booked a week in one of the Treshnish cottages on Mull in April and started researching a trip to Granada in September next year. For direct flights to Malaga, I can book now with any of three airlines but I was astonished to discover that I cannot book a ferry from Oban because the summer 2023 timetable has not been published yet. Does CalMac not realise that tourism is a vital part of the economy of the Scottish islands?

David Donaldson, Glasgow

Going over the score

"IF you do not wish to know the result ... look away now." That is the standard comment made by the newscaster, only to add seconds later: "It ended with a 2 - 3 victory for the visitors ...". Considering highlights are to follow later the thrill and excitement is spoiled for the viewer.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock

The shorts answer

MIKE Wilson (Letters, December 21) wonders why men wear shorts in winter. Answer: comfort and practicality. Ever seen a marathon runner in long trousers, no matter the weather? Loss of body heat happens mostly through the upper body, head and neck and extremities. My own postie often in shorts will be booted, hatted and double-jacketed. He knows it works. As does Bridget Jensen (Letters, December 21) by wearing two pairs of socks.

Robin Findlay, Ardrossan

• AN interesting suggestion from Bridget Jensen, who found that wearing two pairs of socks provided much warmth and comfort.

I have tried this over the past few days but, unfortunately, found that it didn't work for me.

In the weather that we have been experiencing recently, I found that the socks simply became very wet and heavy, so I have decided that wearing a pair of shoes is still the preferred choice.

Malcolm Allan, Bishopbriggs

