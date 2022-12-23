Two people have been killed and four hurt in a central Paris shooting, authorities in France said.
A 69-year-old has been arrested, with officials working to confirm their identity.
Two of the four people who were injured are in a critical condition, officials said.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting but have not indicated any sign of a terrorist motive.
Police taped off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, on a busy street with shops and restaurants near the Gare de l’Est railway station, with people warned to stay away.
ALERTE - Au moins 1 mort et plusieurs blessés en urgence absolue après des tirs à l’arme en feu en plein cœur de Paris. L’auteur présumé interpelé. pic.twitter.com/G7tVko9gW4— Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) December 23, 2022
The shooting happened as Paris bustles with activity before the Christmas weekend.
France was hit by a string of deadly attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015 and 2016 and remains on alert for terror-related violence.
