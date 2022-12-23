A bar in Glasgow will serve free Christmas meals to the homeless and vulnerable, with shuttle buses provided for those requiring transport.
With the cost of living crisis biting hard, many face going hungry over the festive period, with an estimated 250,000 children across the UK unable to enjoy Christmas dinner.
In an effort to help some of the most vulnerable in the city, Glasgow institution McChuills will provide a hot Christmas dinner, gifts, non-alcoholic drinks and a party for the homeless and in need.
Charity Homeless Project Scotland were unable to find a venue for the day, so the bar has stepped in to fill the void.
Shuttle buses will be available for those in need of transport, with dinner served from 2.30pm to 10pm.
Nick Stewart of McChuills said: "Homelessness and poverty is a cause close to my heart.
"When I was 14 me, my mum and my brother ended up ended up homeless and were put into temporary accommodation.
"The experience has stayed with me all my life.
"I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the council have not given the charity a building - not to mention the unsafeness of it for users & staff who are open to violence.
"It's wrong and it’s not on. The council and the SNP cant just ignore this. There are families having to stand there - get them inside and give people a bit of dignity in their life.
"We are more than happy to try and help and take a bit of the pressure off vulnerable people at an already difficult time of year but this is a national and societal problem that should be getting addressed by the government, it's not up to volunteers and private businesses like ourselves to try and solve.
"I’d urge our council leaders and the First Minister to go down and visit the soup kitchen on a night and ask themselves if this is acceptable in Scotland in 2022."
Spaces were initially limited to 150 but the charity have had more than 1,500 requests and will now simply try to feed as many people as possible.
People's Ford are providing four transit fans for food, selection boxes and toys, with the food donated by Social Bite.
Total Security will offer their services for free, while staff from Homeless Project Scotland and McChuills are giving up their time.
Stewart said: "We are serving people and families a hot full Christmas dinner from half two until 10pm.
"Absolutely anyone who has nowhere else to go, or no family to be with, are welcome to come and join us and have a full Christmas dinner as well as some soft drinks."
To get tickets for Christmas day please email hello@homelessprojectscotland.org or call 08000147160. You can find out more about Homeless Project Scotland and make a donation here
