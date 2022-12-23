Comedy music duo LadBaby have made music history after surpassing the record set by The Beatles to gain their fifth consecutive Christmas number-one song.

The track, which was worked on in collaboration with Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis, is part of a Christmas charity drive.

Martin Lewis previously announced that he had worked with the couple on the song in a social media post earlier in the month.

He said: “When Mark and Roxanne contacted me out of the blue to ask if I’d join them in Food Aid I thought they’d confused me with someone else.

“The nearest I’ve ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

“Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I’ve a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto."

The single, which reworks the iconic Christmas classic, Do They Know It's Christmas? focuses on the cost of living crisis impacting households across the UK.

In the run-up to Christmas Day, the track became the fastest-selling single of 2022 after shifting more than 65,000 units.

Last year, LadBaby equalled The Beatles' four Christmas hits which they gained in 1963, 1964, 1965, and 1967.

Profits from the new single are to be split between the Trussell Trust and the Band-Aid Trust.

LadBaby make music history with consecutive Christmas number one

In previous years, the duo hit number one with songs like We Built This City (On Sausage Rolls) in 2018 and their collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John on Sausage Rolls For Everyone in 2021.

On reaching the top spot and making music history, they said: "I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.

“The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again.

“Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate.”

Last Christmas by Wham! took second place with YouTube group, Sidemen claiming the third spot with Christmas Drillings in aid of FareShare.

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You came in at number four.

The charity has made it five years in a row. (Image: LadBaby/PA)

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It only seems yesterday that LadBaby turned up with their first festive campaign four years ago, so it feels slightly surreal to be sending hearty congratulations on their fifth successive official Christmas number one.

“Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself – to do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible.

“The success of Mark, Roxanne and their family is more than just a chart feat too.

“The work they have done to raise profile and funds for food banks generally and the Trussell Trust, in particular, has been immense over the past five years, especially at a time which continues to be so difficult for so many people in the UK.”