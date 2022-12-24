FOR a charity which is used to responding to humanitarian disasters all over the world, when the world looked on as Russian invaded Ukraine in February, Glasgow the Caring City was already preparing to help.

From working with their partners to ensure that vital aid including medical supplies got through the Polish/Ukraine border to getting families out of the danger by the busload, the charity swung into action.

Ten months on since the invasion, families are still split up, some hundreds of miles from home, but Glasgow the Caring City tried to bring Christmas to them.

Read more: Last Christmas for Glasgow minister as he prepares to say farewell

Ross Galbraith, from Glasgow The Caring City, travelled to Poland to meet a group of Ukrainian children who the charity have been supporting for 10 months.

Central to the trip to Wrocław was a day of Christmas celebrations, gifts and surprises, and the reaction of the children will live long in the memory.

Christmas treats, trips and parties - Glasgow Caring City's aim to help Ukrainian refugees

And a message from one of the mothers whose children they wanted to bring a smile to their face showed just what it meant to them.

The message of thanks from one of the Ukrainian mums involved, to the charity and its supporters, said: “I look at the pictures as if I'm back in a fairy tale. You are magicians to us. You brighten our lives, give us the opportunity to distract ourselves from anxious thoughts about home, when we miss our native Ukraine so much. We are very grateful to everyone involved in these nice moments.”

Christmas treats, trips and parties - Glasgow Caring City's aim to help Ukrainian refugees

Mr Galbraith, Glasgow The Caring City operations director, said: “We spent some time with a group of Ukrainian children we have supported for 10 months. These children are mostly from small family groups of three or four, who now sadly find themselves all alone in this world due to this terrible conflict in Ukraine.

“The innocence of the youngest kids in the group excited for the arrival of Santa is a stark comparison to the long, hardened stare some of the older kids wear on their faces. Fearful, tense, cautious. Just 13-years-old and suddenly head of a small family."

Christmas treats, trips and parties - Glasgow Caring City's aim to help Ukrainian refugees

There was a moment which none of the volunteers were prepared for and a reminder of the impact the crisis has on young people.

Mr Galbraith added: "As Santa enters the hall one of the younger girls turns to my colleague Kevin, grabs his hand and shouts "Daddy". I’m lost for what to say to comfort them both. These things happen, you forget to warn your colleagues about them until it’s too late and by that time the lump in your throat seems impossible to swallow.

“This will be my 24th year gifting Christmas toys to orphans of war. Why, after all the advance in the way society functions, are there still kids without parents at Christmas due to the absurdity of war?”

Christmas treats, trips and parties - Glasgow Caring City's aim to help Ukrainian refugees

Kevin McGuckien, who is a longstanding friend and supporter of the charity and joined Mr Galbraith on the trip, added: “This was my first overseas trip with the charity and my first trip to Poland. Wroclaw is a beautiful city with a fascinating history, but of course completely incidental to the purpose of our trip. I have to say it was just as well I had the uber-experienced Ross alongside me to steer us through or it could have been quite emotionally overwhelming.

“Hosting a children’s Christmas party is a lovely thing to do. Hosting it for 30 kids who have been left without parents by the war in Ukraine and damaged by what they’ve seen and experienced comes with a fair degree of emotional challenge."

Christmas treats, trips and parties - Glasgow Caring City's aim to help Ukrainian refugees

Mr McGuckien there was a mix of emotions on the trip.

He added: "Their carers and teachers leave me without words, just endless admiration. We (the people of Glasgow) set up a day out for these children and their gratitude was intensely humbling. They loved the whole day. Wee Ola, pre-school age, taking my hand to get my attention then giving me a hug and making the loveheart sign with her hands is a moment I’ll carry forever.”

The charity was founded in 1999 as a response to help Kosovan refugees who were arriving in Glasgow, but also realised there was a need to go to them. Since then the charity has been responding to humanitarian issues across the world and also right here in Glasgow.