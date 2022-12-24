A 30-year-old man has died following a crash on the A75 near Dumfries.

The incident was reported around 11pm on Friday, December 23, approximately one mile west of the Lochfoot Roundabout.

The driver of the silver Renault Megane was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

The road was closed overnight to allow for an investigation at the scene and has since reopened.

Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to it leaving the road to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

“If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 4032 of 23 December.”