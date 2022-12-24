Motorists using Scotland's most notorious road are facing fresh disruption because of new safety fears.

Road maintenance workers are to close the A83 at the Rest And Be Thankful due to 'forecast rain and the level of hillside saturation'.

The A83 will operate under convoy control until 3pm on Saturday. From 3pm onwards, ​traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road.

READ MORE: ScotRail warns of severely limited services over Christmas due to strikes

Road management and maintenance firm BEAR Scotland said the road will reopen to traffic on morning of December 25 subject to outcomes of early morning inspection.

The #A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful will operate under convoy control until 3pm today

From 3pm traffic will be diverted onto the Old Military Road. Find journey information here - https://t.co/acbFw8eGIb pic.twitter.com/UESGXHKelG — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) December 24, 2022

A traffic alert from BEAR Scotland read: "Given the forecast for persistent rainfall overnight that may be heavy at times, and the high hillside saturation being experienced because of recent weather, traffic will then be diverted onto the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route from 3pm today.

"Traffic will utilise the Old Military Road Local Diversion Route until the morning of 25th December when the A83 should re-open to traffic, subject to the completion of a morning inspection of the hillside.

"Our team continues to have a presence on site and are monitoring conditions closely, and a further update will be issued if there is any change to the above traffic management arrangement."