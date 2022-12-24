A woman has been injured in a "disturbance" in a ward at a Glasgow hospital.

Officers were called to Glasgow Royal Infirmary at around 10:30am on Saturday morning to reports of a disturbance.

A 23-year-old woman was injured in the incident.

She received treatment for her injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

A 69-year-old man has been detained.

Police have stated there is no ongoing incident.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) confirmed they are cooperating fully with police and are providing support to staff affected by the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a disturbance within a ward at Glasgow Royal Infirmary around 10.30am on Saturday, December 24.

"A 23-year-old woman was injured in the incident and has received treatment.

"Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

"A 69-year-old man has been detained and there is no ongoing incident or risk to the wider hospital."

A spokesperson for NHSGGC said: "We can confirm that police were called following an incident at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and we are co-operating fully with their investigations.

"We are providing support to any staff who have been affected by the incident."