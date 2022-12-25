A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.
A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.
Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.
Detective Superintendent David McCaughrean said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and we understand that this is a truly shocking and devastating incident that has happened just before Christmas Day in a busy venue full of young people.
“We have a number of officers at Wallasey Village who are carrying out extensive enquiries to understand exactly what has taken place and take immediate action.
APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night (Sat 24 December) A murder investigation is underway. Were you there and did you see anything?
“A woman has tragically lost her life at Christmas whilst several people are being treated in hospital and our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family.
“I would ask anyone who was in the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village last night who witnessed the incident or has mobile or CCTV footage of what happened to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.
“We believe that the gunman left the pub car park in a dark coloured vehicle – possibly a dark coloured Mercedes shortly after the shooting and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw this to contact us immediately.”
