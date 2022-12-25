The Met Office has extended a yellow weather alert for snow and ice to more areas of Scotland.
The alert comes into force at 9:00pm on Christmas Day and lasts until 6:00pm on Boxing Day.
It warns of potential travel disruption, mainly on higher routes, as wintry showers combine with some icy surfaces.
The warning area has been extended into more western and southern Scotland and the Northern Isles, with greater ice risk across western Scotland later in the night.
READ MORE: Strikes stall train services in Scotland over Christmas
The alert now covers Grampian, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside & Fife, The Highlands, Orkney and Shetland, Lothian and the Borders and south west Scotland.
The warning reads: “Strengthening west-northwesterly winds will bring increasingly frequent wintry showers to parts of Scotland through Sunday night and into Monday morning. These may fall as snow to low levels for a time where temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, with 5-10 cm of snow over the hills. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard, especially across parts of Western Scotland later in the night where showers will fall as rain or sleet.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2022
Snow and ice across parts of Scotland
Today 2100 – Monday 1800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/C5VdykxG01
“Snow showers will extend to central and southern parts of Scotland by Monday morning, although any lying snow will be confined to higher ground. Wintry showers will continue elsewhere within the warning area through Monday; a further 10 cm of snow is possible by the end of the day across higher parts of Highland. Strong and gusty winds will bring the risk of drifting and blizzards for upland areas, with a small risk of isolated power outages as the snow and strong wind affects power lines.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here