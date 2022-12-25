The Met Office has extended a yellow weather alert for snow and ice to more areas of Scotland.

The alert comes into force at 9:00pm on Christmas Day and lasts until 6:00pm on Boxing Day.

It warns of potential travel disruption, mainly on higher routes, as wintry showers combine with some icy surfaces.

The warning area has been extended into more western and southern Scotland and the Northern Isles, with greater ice risk across western Scotland later in the night.

The alert now covers Grampian, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside & Fife, The Highlands, Orkney and Shetland, Lothian and the Borders and south west Scotland.

The warning reads: “Strengthening west-northwesterly winds will bring increasingly frequent wintry showers to parts of Scotland through Sunday night and into Monday morning. These may fall as snow to low levels for a time where temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, with 5-10 cm of snow over the hills. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard, especially across parts of Western Scotland later in the night where showers will fall as rain or sleet.

“Snow showers will extend to central and southern parts of Scotland by Monday morning, although any lying snow will be confined to higher ground. Wintry showers will continue elsewhere within the warning area through Monday; a further 10 cm of snow is possible by the end of the day across higher parts of Highland. Strong and gusty winds will bring the risk of drifting and blizzards for upland areas, with a small risk of isolated power outages as the snow and strong wind affects power lines.”