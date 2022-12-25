Proud parents are celebrating the arrival of Scotland's Christmas babies.

Among the first was a girl delivered at The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow at 12:39am.

The baby, named Robyn, was born to Nicola Lawson and weighed 3.48kg.

A few hours later at the same hospital Hannah Carter gave birth to a baby boy.

Sunny was born at 4:28am and weighed in at 4.04kg.

Sunny Carter, seen with mum Hannah and dad, Scott (Image: Newsquest)

At the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am.

And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz.

The first baby born on Christmas Day in the capital arrived at 2:44am.

Selena was born to parents Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The new addition to the family was born weighing 7lbs 4oz, according to staff at the hospital.

ew parents Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31, from Edinburgh, with their baby daughter Selena (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)