Homes in East Renfrewshire are being supplied with bottled water after an "operational issue" at a water treatment plant left homes without supply for Christmas and Boxing Day.

The G76, G77 and G46 postcode areas were left without water on Christmas day after a fault at the Picketlaw water treatment facility.

The fault was identified by Scottish Water on Sunday, and they confirmed that work was under way to resolve the issue.

The problem was fixed late on Sunday, however many homes were left without supply into Boxing Day, with bottled water handed out at at Williamwood High School and St Clare's Primary School.

Scottish Water said: "Properties in the Newton Mearns, Giffnock, Thornliebank and Clarkston areas may be experiencing intermittent water supplies over boxing day.

"The issue was resolved last night by our engineers and the works is producing water.

"Supplies are recovering but due to the size of the network supplied by the works, some customers may continue to experience intermittent supplies on boxing day.

"The network will continue to recover throughout the day. For those customers that do experience an issue, we have arranged for a bottled water collection point at Williamwood High School on Eaglesham Road and St Clare's Primary School on Waterfoot Road. St Clare's Primary School on Waterfoot Road will be in operation from 12:00 noon.

"We sincerely apologise to those customers who have been impacted by this issue and our teams will continue to work until this is fully resolved."