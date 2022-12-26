The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across Scotland as wintry weather batters the country on Boxing Day.

The weather service has warned of wintry showers, which are are likely to combine with some icy surfaces to cause some travel disruption.

A yellow warning is in place until 6pm on Monday across Scotland, with a greater ice risk across western areas later in the night.

The Met Office also stated there was a "very small" risk of an interruption to power supplies.

A warning stated: "Strengthening west-northwesterly winds will bring increasingly frequent wintry showers to parts of Scotland through Sunday night and into Monday morning. These may fall as snow to low levels for a time where temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible, with 5-10 cm of snow over the hills.

"Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard, especially across parts of Western Scotland later in the night where showers will fall as rain or sleet. Snow showers will extend to central and southern parts of Scotland by Monday morning, although any lying snow will be confined to higher ground.

"Wintry showers will continue elsewhere within the warning area through Monday; a further 10 cm of snow is possible by the end of the day across higher parts of Highland. Strong and gusty winds will bring the risk of drifting and blizzards for upland areas, with a small risk of isolated power outages as the snow and strong wind affects power lines."